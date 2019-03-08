Leiston swoop to sign Cambridge City striker Sharman

Ryan Sharman. Photo: SOHAM TOWN Archant

Leiston have swooped to sign Cambridge City striker Ryan Sharman.

The 24-year-old joins the Victory Road club after agreeing terms with them this week.

Sharman played at Soham and joined Cambridge City in December 2016, and made a big impact during the 2017/18 season as he was the club leading scorer.

Despite not repeating his scoring feats of the previous campaign, Sharman was still an ever present in the City squad last season.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Leiston," Sharman said.

"I've been speaking to Stuart (Boardley), the manager for a while and I'm good friends with Byron Lawrence who plays there.

"He's told me nothing but good things about the running of the club, the set-up and it's a good place to play.

"For me, it's a chance to step up a level. That's what I want to do, play as high as I can.

"I did get lots of goals the season before but was played a bit wider last year and got 13, which was ok. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Sharman's signing has left Blues boss Stuart Boardley delighted.

"Ryan is different to what we have got at the moment and I'm glad to get him because we have been trailing him for a while," he said.

"He's proved himself at Step 4. He can score goals and got 30+ the season before last.

"I'm delighted he is joining us."

Leiston have seen a number of senior players move on this summer as Boardley rebuilds his squad and he remains excited about the future.

"There are more signings to come in the next few weeks," he added.

"It's a rebuilding process and a bit of a blank canvass but I'm excited by it all.

"Apart from adding players like Ryan, we have retained the nucleus of our younger players as well, which is important."