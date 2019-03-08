Partly Cloudy

Leiston swoop to sign Cambridge City striker Sharman

PUBLISHED: 12:12 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 21 June 2019

Ryan Sharman. Photo: SOHAM TOWN

Archant

Leiston have swooped to sign Cambridge City striker Ryan Sharman.

The 24-year-old joins the Victory Road club after agreeing terms with them this week.

Sharman played at Soham and joined Cambridge City in December 2016, and made a big impact during the 2017/18 season as he was the club leading scorer.

Despite not repeating his scoring feats of the previous campaign, Sharman was still an ever present in the City squad last season.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Leiston," Sharman said.

"I've been speaking to Stuart (Boardley), the manager for a while and I'm good friends with Byron Lawrence who plays there.

"He's told me nothing but good things about the running of the club, the set-up and it's a good place to play.

"For me, it's a chance to step up a level. That's what I want to do, play as high as I can.

"I did get lots of goals the season before but was played a bit wider last year and got 13, which was ok. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Sharman's signing has left Blues boss Stuart Boardley delighted.

"Ryan is different to what we have got at the moment and I'm glad to get him because we have been trailing him for a while," he said.

"He's proved himself at Step 4. He can score goals and got 30+ the season before last.

"I'm delighted he is joining us."

Leiston have seen a number of senior players move on this summer as Boardley rebuilds his squad and he remains excited about the future.

"There are more signings to come in the next few weeks," he added.

"It's a rebuilding process and a bit of a blank canvass but I'm excited by it all.

"Apart from adding players like Ryan, we have retained the nucleus of our younger players as well, which is important."

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

