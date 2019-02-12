Sheehan appointed new boss of Tractor Girls

Ipswich Town women new manager Joe Sheehan giving out orders in his first game in charge Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town Women have appointed Joe Sheehan as their new manager until the end of the season after Carla Dickinson stepped down following the Tractor Girls’ 3-0 East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich City last week.

Joe Sheehan succeds Carla Dickinson new Ipswich Town FC Women manager Picture: ROSS HALLS Joe Sheehan succeds Carla Dickinson new Ipswich Town FC Women manager Picture: ROSS HALLS

He took charge of his first game last Sunday as the Blues progressed to the semi-final of the Suffolk FA Women’s Cup, beating Brantham Ladies 14-0 at home.

In October 2017, he joined Town as lead coach of the Women’s Regional Under 21 Academy set-up and has been integral to the growth of women’s football at Ipswich Town.

He also holds a role within the Essex FA Regional Talent Centre Picture: ROSS HALLS He also holds a role within the Essex FA Regional Talent Centre Picture: ROSS HALLS

This season under his stewardship, Town’s Under 21 side have recorded memorable victories against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Sheehan will be supported by assistants Paige Shorten and Ralph Pruden Picture: ROSS HALLS Sheehan will be supported by assistants Paige Shorten and Ralph Pruden Picture: ROSS HALLS

He also holds a role within the Essex FA Regional Talent Centre and has been responsible for the development of many England youth internationals.

Sheehan will continue his role within the 21’s setup alongside his new position of first-team manager and will be supported by assistant Paige Shorten and former Blues boss Ralph Pruden.