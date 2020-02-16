E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'We are a football club on the up' - Town boss Sheehan staying upbeat after FA Cup defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:41 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 16 February 2020

Ipswich Town Women's manager Joe Sheehan Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town Women's manager Joe Sheehan remained positive following the heavy defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup Fifth Round this afternoon.

Paul Lambert pictured before the game alongside Joe Sheehan and Paige Shorten Photo: ROSS HALLSPaul Lambert pictured before the game alongside Joe Sheehan and Paige Shorten Photo: ROSS HALLS

"We knew what we were up against, we knew the task," said Sheehan after the game, which the Tractor Girls lost 10-0.

"We had to come into this game with confidence.

"You have to try to stick to the task."

Sheehan said he was pleased with the performance in the opening few minutes and chances.

"It could have been a different story if we had scored," said Sheehan.

Sheehan also took time to pay tribute to fans after the game.

"They've stuck by us," said Sheehan. "It's probably a difficult experience for them, they have only ever seen us win.

"Their support has been magnificent. They are with us on this journey. I think it will be the start of something. "

Despite the result Sheehan said his team had enjoyed the cup run.

MORE: Brave Tractor Girls battered by top flight Man City in FA Cup

"It's been amazing. We are a football club on the up," said Sheehan.

"A tough day for us but we have relished the challenge.

"What world class looks like is what we will learn from that. There's no reason why we can't be in this position next year."

For now, however, Sheehan said it was going to be a test to rally his players ahead of their game against Norwich this week.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge," he explained.

Alan Mahon, Manchester City's interim manager and ex-Ipswich Town player paid tribute to his former side's tenacity during the clash.

"It was a big club in my life," said Mahon.

"They will go on to do big things because of the drive they have.

"It was really good to get the result for me but it was also good to play them."

City captain Steph Houghton praised the energy shown by Town's youngsters in the gane.

"We knew that it was going to be a game where we couldn't really let out professionalism dip and we knew with the age of the team it was always going to be full of energy," said Houghton.

"Ipswich gave us a tough game in terms of trying to press us. Trying to use as much energy as they can.

"For us it was all about doing the job right but it was important for us to take it seriously."

