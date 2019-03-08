Nostalgia

Sheffield United v Ipswich Town classic games: Unsworth debut goal and Whitton late equaliser

David Unsworth celebrates scoring on his debut with his team-mates as Bramall Lane in February 2005

We take a look at some memorable games against today’s opponents Sheffield United over the years at Bramall Lane, including a David Unsworth debut goal and Steve Whitton late equaliser in the Premier League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last time - Chris Basham's goal four minutes after half-time saw Sheffield United to a 1-0 victory over the Blues at Bramall Lane October 2017.

Shefki Kuqi celebrates scoring Town's second goal against Sheffield United in February 2005 Shefki Kuqi celebrates scoring Town's second goal against Sheffield United in February 2005

Debut goal - Loanee David Unsworth scored on his Ipswich debut as he opened the scoring in Town's comfortable 2-0 victory over The Blades with Shefki Kuqi scoring the second as Town went five points clear at the top of the Championship in February 2005.

Town players deflated at the final whistle at Bramall Lane in September 2009 Town players deflated at the final whistle at Bramall Lane in September 2009

You may also want to watch:

More: The story behind David McGoldrick's Ipswich Town exit

Late goal - A last gasp Chris Morgan goal denied Town a deserved first win of the season as the Blues drew 3-3 with Sheffield United in September 2009 with Jon Walters, Grant Leadbitter and Gareth McAuley scoring for Town.

Premier League tie - In August 1993, Steve Whitton scored a 89th minute equaliser as the Blues drew 1-1 with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the top flight.

More: Sheffield United v Ipswich Town injury news