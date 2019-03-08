Rain

Matchday Live: Blues bid to blunt Blades' promotion bid and keep McGoldrick quiet in Sky clash

PUBLISHED: 14:00 27 April 2019

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield United this afternoon. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield United this afternoon. Picture: PA

Archant

Ipswich Town are in action against promotion-chasing Sheffield United this evening (kick-off 5.15pm).

While the Blues' relegation to League One has already been confirmed, victory for Sheffield United tonight will put them on the brink of promotion to the Premier League.

“We know we're playing for pride ourselves and we're not looking at Sheffield United's promotion party or Leeds United's promotion party, it's nothing to do with that, we're looking at ourselves and taking the game for what it is,” Ipswich assistant Stuart Taylor said.

On the prospect of changes, Taylor said: “We don't believe anything should be done short-term, so we're looking at the bigger picture at all times and what's best for the football club and if that means looking at the next season then there's no problem with that in terms of how players are going to play and where they're going to play and giving them tests along the way.

“It's the only way you know how they're going to do. So they need to be tested and set that challenge.”

Follow the action live with us here.

'I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One' - McCarthy on Town's relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Man's body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

