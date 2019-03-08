Live

Matchday Live: Blues bid to blunt Blades' promotion bid and keep McGoldrick quiet in Sky clash

Ipswich Town are in action against promotion-chasing Sheffield United this evening (kick-off 5.15pm).

While the Blues' relegation to League One has already been confirmed, victory for Sheffield United tonight will put them on the brink of promotion to the Premier League.

“We know we're playing for pride ourselves and we're not looking at Sheffield United's promotion party or Leeds United's promotion party, it's nothing to do with that, we're looking at ourselves and taking the game for what it is,” Ipswich assistant Stuart Taylor said.

On the prospect of changes, Taylor said: “We don't believe anything should be done short-term, so we're looking at the bigger picture at all times and what's best for the football club and if that means looking at the next season then there's no problem with that in terms of how players are going to play and where they're going to play and giving them tests along the way.

“It's the only way you know how they're going to do. So they need to be tested and set that challenge.”

