Player ratings: Skuse the shining light in makeshift role but Blues are completely outplayed

Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 at Sheffield United this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

David McGoldrick gives former team-mate Luke Chambers a hug at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix David McGoldrick gives former team-mate Luke Chambers a hug at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix

Dean Gerken

Little he could do about the first goal as his defence were beaten to the punch by Hogan. Was lucky to see Norwood's free-kick rattle away off his post after failing to deal with the midfielder's free-kick, although he may have got the slightest of touches on the ball. Saved well from Hogan and wasn't to know the striker was offside but hit the deck early as O'Connell powered home the second. Could this be his last Ipswich appearance, given his contract is up in the summer and Bartosz Bialkowski will start next week against Leeds? 4

James Bree

Both Ipswich full-backs struggled to cope as their Blades counterparts, as well as two marauding central defenders, got forward and overloaded the flanks. Most of the play came down Bree's right side. He made some good tackles and won balls in the air but was given a difficult afternoon. 4

Kayden Jackson battles at Sheffield United Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson battles at Sheffield United Picture Pagepix

Luke Chambers

Gave the ball away three times early on, the third of which put McGoldrick away, but he was lucky to see the chance come to nothing. Was pulled out of position for the Sheffield United opener and continued to struggle. Figures to play a big role in the club's rebuild but looks physically and mentally exhausted by an extremely difficult season both on and off the field. A rest is needed. 4

Toto Nsiala

Found the going tough. It was a Sheffield United onslaught throughout and the defender had some nervous moments as well as some decent clearances. Played on the left side of the back three but always looked to work the ball onto his right foot. 4

Flynn Downes is beaten to the ball by John Fleck Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes is beaten to the ball by John Fleck Picture Pagepix

Myles Kenlock

The young left-back has grown and grown in confidence during his extended run in the first team, to the extent that he has put himself in pole position to start on the opening day of next season. This game was a struggle, though, as he found it hard to cope with the pace and power of the Blades. 4

Cole Skuse

Dropped into a back three following the departure of Keane and looked the most comfortable of the Ipswich defenders given his ability to read the game and play the ball on the floor. Was beaten by Hogan for the Blades' opener but made a brilliant interception to stop Sharp when one-on-one. Could this be a glimpse into the veteran's future? 7

Cole Skuse goes for a near post corner kick at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix Cole Skuse goes for a near post corner kick at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix

Flynn Downes

To the young midfielder's credit he kept playing and kept wanting the ball despite having little joy in the middle of the pitch. Like many in the Ipswich side, was outclassed by his opposite numbers. 4

Alan Judge with a very rare Ipswich effort on target at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United Picture Pagepix Alan Judge with a very rare Ipswich effort on target at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United Picture Pagepix

Teddy Bishop

Looked to be Ipswich's biggest threat with driving runs towards the Blades defence. Was one of a number of players not tracking runners for the opening goal but kept playing and kept wanting the ball. 5

Alan Judge

Paul Lambert impersonators at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert impersonators at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix

Frustrated. Started at the tip of the diamond and quickly ended up playing off of striker Jackson. Wanted the ball but wasn't able to get it in areas he'd like as frustrations grew. Was booked right on half-time, following a challenge on O'Connell, before ending the game as a makeshift striker. Had a late effort tipped over. 4

Will Keane

Such a shame to see him limp off after just six minutes, having appeared to injure his hamstring again. Whether this was his last Ipswich appearance remains to be seen. n/a

Kayden Jackson

It was grim viewing for the travelling Ipswich fans at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix It was grim viewing for the travelling Ipswich fans at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix

Must have been delighted to be playing in a front two from the start, but that opportunity vanished after just six minutes following Keane's departure. He's best in a two, working off his partner, but was left to toil alone up front again and had no joy. 4

Trevoh Chalobah (for Keane, 8)

Struggled to get up to the pace of the game and never truly found his feet. Lots of loose balls and a lack of intensity. He has played many more games than expected in what is his first season in the senior game and is clearly feeling the pace now. 4

Andre Dozzell (for Jackson, 68)

Myles Kenlock challenges for the ball at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix Myles Kenlock challenges for the ball at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix

On for Ipswich's last remaining striker, Jackson, and struggled to stamp any kind of mark on the game. 5