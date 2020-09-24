E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

‘Play him or sell him’ - Should Downes start this weekend?

24 September, 2020 - 09:00
Ipswich Town fans have been debating whether or not Flynn Downes should be handed his first start of the season on Saturday against Rochdale Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town fans have been debating whether or not Flynn Downes should be handed his first start of the season on Saturday against Rochdale Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

It’s one of the key talking points ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Rochdale this weekend – should wantaway star man Flynn Downes start? Here’s what some fans are saying...

Downes is Town’s best player, and one of, if not the best, midfielders in League One.

MORE: ‘The young lad is a really good player’ - Lambert on new signing McGuinness

Having excelled in his first full season as a starter for the Blues last campaign, he was expected to be a major part of the club’s promotion push this time around.

But his success has drawn the attention of clubs higher up the ladder, with Town rejecting two bids from Premier League Crystal Palace.

Flynn Downes before the game at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix LtdFlynn Downes before the game at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

MORE: Ipswich Town injury list: A host of big players are sat on the sidelines... here’s when they could return

And Downes himself has told the club he’s interested in the move, leading him to be left out of the squad for the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers and the first league game of the season, a 2-0 win over Wigan.

He’s since returned from the sub’s bench against Fulham in the Carabao Cup and against Rovers in the league last Saturday, where he helped change the game as Town again won 2-0.

But the trio of starters so far - Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan – have played well, with boss Paul Lambert promising at the start of the season that players would keep the shirt after they’d earned it.

MORE: Dozzell on his new role, Norwich interest, a new contract and winning promotion for ‘my club’

So, should Town bring Downes back into the fold - or contunue to use him from the bench?

- Let us know by leaving a comment below and voting in our polls!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Men caught smuggling immigrants into Southwold harbour

Southwold Harbour, where two men were caught people smuggling Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Suffolk set for cold, wet and windy end to the week

Suffolk is set for a cloudy, wet and windy end to the week Picture: ALISON CONNORS/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Drive-in movie night at Trinity Park for new charity with ‘ending homelessness’ goal

The Drive in for Hope event is being held by new charity Hopestead. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Ipswich Rudolph Run given the go ahead for 2020

Santa on the Ipswich Rudolph Run in 2019. The event will be held in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two further coronavirus cases confirmed at Suffolk school

Four people at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS