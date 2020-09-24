Poll

‘Play him or sell him’ - Should Downes start this weekend?

Ipswich Town fans have been debating whether or not Flynn Downes should be handed his first start of the season on Saturday against Rochdale Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

It’s one of the key talking points ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Rochdale this weekend – should wantaway star man Flynn Downes start? Here’s what some fans are saying...

Downes is Town’s best player, and one of, if not the best, midfielders in League One.

Having excelled in his first full season as a starter for the Blues last campaign, he was expected to be a major part of the club’s promotion push this time around.

But his success has drawn the attention of clubs higher up the ladder, with Town rejecting two bids from Premier League Crystal Palace.

And Downes himself has told the club he’s interested in the move, leading him to be left out of the squad for the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers and the first league game of the season, a 2-0 win over Wigan.

He’s since returned from the sub’s bench against Fulham in the Carabao Cup and against Rovers in the league last Saturday, where he helped change the game as Town again won 2-0.

But the trio of starters so far - Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan – have played well, with boss Paul Lambert promising at the start of the season that players would keep the shirt after they’d earned it.

So, should Town bring Downes back into the fold - or contunue to use him from the bench?

- Let us know by leaving a comment below and voting in our polls!