E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Proposal for League One start in October with EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup rescheduled

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 July 2020

Shrewsbury have made a suggestion regarding League One's start date and the Carabao Cup. Picture: PA

Shrewsbury have made a suggestion regarding League One's start date and the Carabao Cup. Picture: PA

Archant

Shrewsbury Town have made a proposal to the EFL which would see the start of the League One season delayed until October and cup competitions rescheduled.

The governing body and its clubs are understood to be working towards a September 12 start date for the 2020/21 season but, according to the Shropshire Star, Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell has suggested pushing the beginning of the campaign into October.

That would see the start of the season link up with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to allow crowds to return to matches during October, allowing clubs at give at least some season ticket holders the opportunity to attend matches.

To fill the September void, Caldwell has suggested moving the early rounds of the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy forward, allowing them to be used as test events for the draft guidelines that have been issued to clubs by the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) in relation to social distancing.

You may also want to watch:

The EFL Trophy was scheduled to begin in October, with any decision to bring those games forward freeing up midweek slots later in the campaign. Shrewsbury have also suggested scheduling two rounds of matches either side of the May 3 bank holiday weekend next year in order to maximise attendances.

MORE: No offers for Ipswich starlet Downes as Evans places significant value on midfielder

While the September 12 start appears likely, it has been reported some clubs in Leagues One and Two could refuse to play due to the ongoing cost of coronavirus testing. However, it’s understood regulations regarding phase one of the return-to-training protocol could potentially be changed in the coming days, meaning such a high testing threshold is not required while players are only training in small groups and are socially distanced.

Ipswich are currently working through the 84-page SGSA document as they prepare Portman Road for the return of fans.

Reduced capacities of 25% or 30% have been suggested but it’s understood all stadiums will be judged on their own merit, meaning it remains unclear how many supporters will be allowed inside Portman Road once fans are permitted to return.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Market stall firm denies selling mouldy scones

The case against McCarthy's Country Store will resume at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich next year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Victim in Bury St Edmunds ‘substance’ attack is released from hospital

Police rushed to the scene after a man had an unknown liquid thrown in his face Picture: CONNOR CORNELL

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Star backs brother and sister fundraisers

Cameron and Ella Fisher have raised more £1,000 to buy goods for gift bags to give to NHS workers. Picture: EMMA FISHER

Historic sailing smack Excelsior set for return to sea

The Excelsior will make a welcome return to sea. Picture: Mike Page

Proposal for League One start in October with EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup rescheduled

Shrewsbury have made a suggestion regarding League One's start date and the Carabao Cup. Picture: PA