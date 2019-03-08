Video

#Gameday: The sights and sounds of Ipswich Town's day at the Interwetten Cup in Meppen

Ipswich Town played in the Interwetten Cup at the weekend. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Go behind the game with the sights and sounds of Ipswich Town's time at the Interwetten Cup in Meppen, Germany.

The Blues ended their tour of Germany in the town of Meppen, where they competed in the Interwetten Cup alongside the hosts, Utrecht and old friends Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Ipswich and Fortuna fans all stood together on the terraces of Meppen's Hansch Arena, with all involved enjoying the day as the bonds of friendship grew.

The two sides met on the pitch in the day's opening game. The Blues fell behind early but were soon level as James Norwood opened his account for the club, but that was as good as it got as the Bundesliga side won 4-1.

That sent Ipswich to the third-place play-off, where they were the better side against hosts Meppen before losing on penalties as Andre Dozzell, Luke Chambers and Jordan Roberts missed from the spot.

We captured the sights and sounds from the game, which you can watch right here.