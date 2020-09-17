Sign up to our new Kings of Anglia newsletter for all the latest Town news

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 14:04 17 September 2020

You can sign up now for the new-look Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town newsletter

Archant

You can keep up to date with all the latest Ipswich Town news ahead of every game by signing up to our new-look Kings of Anglia newsletter.

Every Friday afternoon, we’ll bring you all the updates from Paul Lambert’s weekly press conference straight to your inbox, plus the latest Town opinion, the club’s upcoming fixtures and a delve into the Town archive from this week in Blues’ history.

It’s all topped with a special message from one of our Town reporting team, talking about all that is going on at Portman Road.

There’s also a link to our latest Kings of Anglia podcast, one of the top-rated football pods in the UK.

It’s all free - all you need to do is sign up!

Click here to sign up for the new-look Kings of Anglia newsletter.

