SIL review: Achilles thrash Bramford 12-0 while Henley beat Bourne Vale

Gavin Van Oene scored four for Achilles in their 12-0 thrashing of Bramford. Picture: JAMES AGER James Ager

There were some cracking goals to cheer the spectators, especially two 25 yard thunderbolts by Ivan Buxton and a 75 yard dribble that saw full back Lewis Kincaid score the 12th and final goal.

The other goalscorers for second-placed Achilles were Gavin Van Oene (four), Connor Field (three), and Andy Crump (two).

Henley Athletic, the side a spot and three points behind Achilles, kept up pace with a 4-2 win at home over Bourne Vale United.

The visitors took the lead through Lee Wilcox, but Jamie Cowan levelled just five minutes later.

On 35 minutes it was 2-1 Henley through Clark Bruce, and that's how the sides went in at the break.

15 minutes into the second stanza, a terrific pass from Burton found Golding on the halfway line, he spun and outpaced his marker before crossing for Cowan to slam home from close range for 3-1.

Mical Moore headed home a free kick for 3-2, before Bruce got his second to seal the points.

Fourth-placed Haughley United shared the points in a six-goal thriller with Westerfield United. Jamie Smith put the home side ahead after just five minutes, only for Adam Horn to level two minutes later.

Reece Golding restored Haughley's lead just before the break, before a grandstand finish to the game.

George Watson equalised for Westerfield with eight minutes left, and Paul Seward looked to have won it for the away side a minute into added time with a dipping volley.

But Charles Alli had other thoughts, and rescued a point for Haughley just two minutes later with a flick on from a free kick.

Finally, East Bergholt United and Coplestonians drew 2-2. Virgilio Leitao and Charlie King looked to have secured the points for Cops, who had a 2-0 lead with nine minutes left.

But Scott Fryer and Aaron Greenwood strick inside the last few minutes to salvage a point for Bergholt.

Other results: Trimley Red Devils 1 Crane Sports 5, Wenhaston United 1 Capel Plough 1.