Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

SIL review: Achilles thrash Bramford 12-0 while Henley beat Bourne Vale

PUBLISHED: 16:35 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 21 April 2019

Gavin Van Oene scored four for Achilles in their 12-0 thrashing of Bramford. Picture: JAMES AGER

Gavin Van Oene scored four for Achilles in their 12-0 thrashing of Bramford. Picture: JAMES AGER

James Ager

xxxxxxxx

There were some cracking goals to cheer the spectators, especially two 25 yard thunderbolts by Ivan Buxton and a 75 yard dribble that saw full back Lewis Kincaid score the 12th and final goal.

The other goalscorers for second-placed Achilles were Gavin Van Oene (four), Connor Field (three), and Andy Crump (two).

Henley Athletic, the side a spot and three points behind Achilles, kept up pace with a 4-2 win at home over Bourne Vale United.

The visitors took the lead through Lee Wilcox, but Jamie Cowan levelled just five minutes later.

On 35 minutes it was 2-1 Henley through Clark Bruce, and that's how the sides went in at the break.

15 minutes into the second stanza, a terrific pass from Burton found Golding on the halfway line, he spun and outpaced his marker before crossing for Cowan to slam home from close range for 3-1.

Mical Moore headed home a free kick for 3-2, before Bruce got his second to seal the points.

Fourth-placed Haughley United shared the points in a six-goal thriller with Westerfield United. Jamie Smith put the home side ahead after just five minutes, only for Adam Horn to level two minutes later.

Reece Golding restored Haughley's lead just before the break, before a grandstand finish to the game.

George Watson equalised for Westerfield with eight minutes left, and Paul Seward looked to have won it for the away side a minute into added time with a dipping volley.

But Charles Alli had other thoughts, and rescued a point for Haughley just two minutes later with a flick on from a free kick.

Finally, East Bergholt United and Coplestonians drew 2-2. Virgilio Leitao and Charlie King looked to have secured the points for Cops, who had a 2-0 lead with nine minutes left.

But Scott Fryer and Aaron Greenwood strick inside the last few minutes to salvage a point for Bergholt.

Other results: Trimley Red Devils 1 Crane Sports 5, Wenhaston United 1 Capel Plough 1.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Colchester Borough Council investigating taxi driver who was caught on CCTV defecating on the street

Greenstead Social Club in Blackthorn Avenue, Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drink-drive trial thrown out of court after delays in disclosure on defence

Ipswich magistrates said they understood the seriousness of the allegation but were not prepared to grant an adjournment Picture: ARCHANT

Renewed safety concerns follow serious assault in Ipswich town centre

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

SIL review: Achilles thrash Bramford 12-0 while Henley beat Bourne Vale

Gavin Van Oene scored four for Achilles in their 12-0 thrashing of Bramford. Picture: JAMES AGER

‘I was terrified of life. I didn’t leave my house for two years’ - tattooist speaks out about mental health

Molly Garnham is offering to do a free tattoo a month to someone who wants to cover up their self harm scars. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists