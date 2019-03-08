SIL review: Champions on fire, dominant Henley down Old Newton... Mike Bacon

mike.bacon@archant.co.uk

@Mike_Bacon

Review of the weekend's SIL action PA Wire/PA Images

Round-up from the Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Henley 5 Old Newton 1

A dominant Henley passed their way to a 5-1 win over Old Newton with a classy performance in front of a crowd of 120.

Taking the lead after only three minutes when Bruce headed home Golding's cross from six yards out and then doubling that lead when Caraccio deftly headed in Bruce's cross only minutes later. To Newton's credit they recovered from the shock and tried to find a way back into the game, but were limited to long range efforts as the home defence efficiently marshalled their attacks. Indeed it was Bruce who came closest to scoring again, his curling effort skimming the top of the bar.

Newton did pull a goal back within minutes of the restart, a cross from Scott Webb looping over Jones to make it 2-1. This briefly gave Newton a modicum of hope, but it was promptly extinguished as 15 minutes later a brilliant Bruce free kick was headed in by Tejano, glancing off a Newton defender for 3-1.

It was soon 4-1, a flick on by White to Golding, his cross found Bruce who controlled and simply rifled the ball home. The fifth came by similar means, Bull finding Golding, who again beat his man and crossed for Bruce to calmly claim his hat trick from 10 yards. Davison's cheeky lob came close and only a fine save denied Bull as the game finished 5-1.

Crane Sports 9 Westerfield 0

Basement side Westerfield were well and truly put to the sword by league champions Crane Sports.

Leggett broke down the right, his low cross being fired home by Blades as Crane openinge the scoring.. Oxbrow hit the bar but Cranes scored again, the unfortunate Iacobucci deflecting Roper's shot into his own net.

Leggett's cross whistled across the face of goal before Tierney outpaced the Cranes defence but shot wide. Leggett's curling shot hit the post but soon after, Fike netted from Leggett's cross. Blades scored a fourth, cutting inside and firing low into the corner. Stephens long range effort was well held by Foster before Cranes scored twice more just before the interval through Fike and Oxbrow.

The second half saw Gosling burst into the box, his cross blasted over by Gillies from close range. Blades scored from the spot after Dunnett was harshly penalised for handball. Van Oene headed in a free kick and then Woolard lobbed just over. Ince then clipped wide before Smith nearly pulled one back for the visitors after good work from Tierney, his shot just sailing wide. Leggett scored in the last minute to seal an emphatic win for the Champions against a valiant Westerfield side who never gave up.

Cops 0 Capel Plough 0

Capel Plough were short on numbers but put up a valiant performance to secure a point against an out of sorts home side.

Joe Whitley and Nick Middlebrook had early efforts for the visitors, both clearing the woodwork. A Charlie King corner caused problems but the Capel defenders cleared the danger before a Lee Wilcox cross was headed narrowly over the bar by Lewis Owen. Lee Barrett got into a good position but could only produce a weak effort which was easily saved by John Houchill. Rhys Barrow then had a good run and shot but again Houchill was well positioned.

After the break there was a good spell of pressure from the home side but Capel managed to scramble the ball clear. Josh Smith broke forward for Cops on the right but his shot across goal cleared the upright. Capel had a good shout for a hand ball penalty denied before Stephen Morrison headed over Matt Whitey's corner.

In a game largely devoid of clear cut chances, Capel substitute Max Hale sprinted clear on the break. Hale appeared to lose his footing and fell to the ground aided by the chasing Tom Fowler. In what seemed a harsh decision Fowler was shown a red card whilst the resulting free kick saw Morrison's shot saved comfortably by Houchill.

Other results: Benhall 1 Claydon 3; Bramford 0 East Bergholt 7, Haughley 1 Bildeston 2; Leisotn St M 2 Achilles 3, Trimely 2 Bourne Vale 3