SIL review: Goal-fest at Vale, Super Bergholt shock Cops, champions win, Haughley late drama

SIL review of the weekend action

Review from the weekend's SIL senior action.

Capel Plough 0 Cranes 3

Champions Cranes survived a couple of goalmouth scrambles early on before Polley shot wide and Middlebrook had a free-kick saved by Cooper.

Cranes got their passing game going creating several chances with Leggett firing over, Oxbrow having an effort saved by Tynan and Van Oene headed just over following a corner before Blades twice went close.

Cooper did well to tip over a header from Collins before the deadlock was broken just before the break when Jennings shot home from 12 yards.

Blades hit the crossbar with a free-kick just after the restart before he slotted home from a corner after 55 minutes.

Oxbrow shot over, while Smith fired wide as play was end to end with the home team working hard to get back into the game.

Barrow had a shot saved by Cooper as both sides made changes with the visitors completing the scoring five minutes from time when Fike headed home a left wing cross from close range.

Bourne Vale 7 Westerfield 4

There were goals galore in this clash that saw Bourne Vale come out on top.

Culf put the visitors ahead, before Webb equalised from the spot after Evans had been upended.

Vale went ahead when Cooper poked in a loose ball from close range following Forbes' long throw. Webb lobbed wide and Culf cleared off the line before Dunn curled a shot just wide.

Algar saved from Fox but on the stroke of half-time Brittain pulled Westerfield level after Smith had played him in.

A fierce volley from Gregory smacked the crossbar and following a corner Dunn set up Fox to score. Merrick headed in a free-kick from Dunn and then Dunn himself scored from Webb's cross as Vale took control. Culf's cross was dummied by Brkovic and Gosling pulled one back and minutes later Gosling turned provider setting up Brkovic to further reduce the arrears.

But Vale ended strongly, Dunn planted a free kick into the corner and then Evans scored the goal of the game with a curling shot from the edge of the box to complete the scoring.

Coplestonians 1 East Bergholt 3

Cops were unable to build on their fine Senior Cup win last week and suffered a 3-1 loss against the in form East Bergholt.

Kirk Ferniz was a live wire for Cops in the first half and his fine run was halted by Kieron Tynan for a corner. James Heathcote nearly got on the end of a cross for the Greens as the visitors responded.

After 15 minutes Cops failed to clear and Karl Jay fired home a fine goal to give Bergholt the lead. Jordan Godbold had his shot blocked as Cops pressed forward and Paul Callum produced a finger tip save to deny Charlie King. Both King and Godbold had shots blocked whilst Heathcote saw his effort chalked off by a flag for off-side.

After the break the visitors increased the lead as James McGrath rounded John Houchill to score.

Ben Smith could have made it three but Houchill came to the rescue. Cops pushed forward but failed to test the stand-in keeper and were undone again when Heathcote beat his defender to fire home across the diving Houchill. Cops kept going and Godbold scored his 100th goal for the Club when put through by Lee Willcox. However, it was too little too late.

Achilles 2 Haughley 2

Haughley took the lead in the 10th minute when Seeks found himself through on goal and slotted neatly under the advancing goalkeeper.

A long throw-in bounced dangerously in the Haughley penalty area and Solley, trying to head away for a corner kick, sent the ball into his own net for the equaliser just before half time.

An evenly contested match was turned on its head on the hour when Hanley was red carded for retaliating after being "rugby tackled" by the Haughley defender.

The Achilles 10 men found extra legs and went into the lead when Van Oene turned in Ryland's swinging free kick. Henry should have extended the lead but shot tamely from 8 yards after jinking past his full back. Achilles held out against mounting Haughley pressure but finally succumbed with minutes remaining to a Jopling far post header.

Other results: Old Newton 3 Benhall 0, Trimely 3 Leiston St Margarets 0