SIL review: Wow! Haughley hit 17! As Cranes win again and exciting clashes at Old Newton and Coplestonians

Review of the SIL action PA Wire/PA Images

A review of the SIL action this weekend

Old Newton 3 Capel Plough 2

A goal in the fourth minute of injury time gave the home side the points after they came from being two goals down at the break to snatch victory against a visitors team who were unlucky not to have gained something from the match.

Play was even in the first half with the dangerous Hayden bringing a good save from Luke Tynan before a Barrett freekick was headed home by Buckles to put the Ploughman in front after 15 minutes.

Thorrold had a shot saved and Southgate fired wide while at the other end Smith went close before Proctor shot past the post and Southgate headed just over.

The visitors increased their lead just before the break when the lively Barrow shot home from 15 yards following a corner.

Most of the attacking in the second half was done by the home team with Cooke having a header well saved by Luke Tynan before Thorrold hit the post.

Hayden twice went close before Thorrold shot home with 15 minutes left.

The visitors defence was being well marshalled by Patrick Tynan and Matt Easton and they held out until the last minute when Hayden's powerful drive flew into the net before in a dramatic finish a disputed corner was headed home by Dongray to give the hosts all three points to leave the Ploughmen with nothing after a gallant display.

Cops 3 Claydon 2

Cops took an early lead as Jordan Godbold latched onto a Joe Francis pass to fire past Glyn Dixon. Claydon came more into the game but Sarvio De Noijer could only shoot weakly when well placed.

Francis was fouled by Martin Moore as he burst forward and the centre back was relieved to only receive a caution. Dixon made a fine save from the resulting free kick from Francis. Godbold attacked on the left and his pass allowed Lee Willcox to drive home and increase Cops lead on 23 minutes.

Danny Knock was producing some dangerous situations from his set pieces and his corner found Stephen Cole in space. Cole sent in a curling shot which looked to be going wide but Kirk Ferniz diverted the ball into his own net whilst trying to clear.

After the break Godbold had a couple of chances but failed to finish when put in good positions by Charlie King and Francis. Cops were made to pay when Cole latched onto a clearance to fire home to draw Claydon level at 2-2. John Houchill then made a series of fine saves from Cole, Josh Dowsing and Knock to keep Cops in the game.

Cops pressed forward and Ross Turner headed just wide. Willcox set up Josh Smith but the striker shot straight at Dixon. However, another fine pass from Willcox saw Godbold score his second and secure the points for Cops.

Henley 4 East Bergholt 0

Henley started strongly, but Heathcote had a chance to put Bergholt ahead, however his chipped effort went straight into Jones' hands. Henley took the lead on nine mins when a deep Storey cross found Bull at the back post who powerfully headed home.

Jones was out smartly to save another good Bergholt chance from Heathcote. Jones once again produced a great save from the resulting corner after a scramble around the 6 yard box. Jones was called into action once again, when McGrath found himself one on one, but as was the story of the first half Bergholt failed to take another glorious chance.

The second half was a slow burner however the introduction of Jackson and Thrower on 60 minutes livened things up. Francis's throw was flicked on by Cowan to the onrushing Thrower who rounded Paul to slot in on his debut to make it 2-0. Great interplay on the right between White and Thrower saw a great cross from White finding substitute Watling who volleyed home smartly to make it 3-0 on 72 minutes.

Again, White & Thrower combined well on the right who found Watling in the 6 yard box who flicked the ball to Cowan whose, backheel nestled into the net to make it 4-0.

The scoreline suggests a comfortable win for the home side but this was not the case with Bergholt spurning various chances, but quality & clinical finishing when it mattered proved the deciding factor

Other games

A bare XI Bramford team were no match for high-flying Haughley who demolished their opponents.

Jamie Smith with six and Matt Percy with a hat-trick were the leading lights for the home side.

Meanwhile Trimley Red Devils and Achilles shared six goals in an exciting game at Stennetts. Dan Clifford, Dan Gibson and Sam Osborne were on the scoresheet for the home side, while Darryn Vanoene with two and Brad Rudland were on target for the visitors.

Leaders Cranes were comfortable 7-0 victors at home to Bourne Vale - Cranes are now 12 unbeaten and lead the league by 10, while Benhall picked up all three points at Westerfield wit a 0-4 win.