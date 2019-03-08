SIL review: Cops in seventh heaven, Henley's big win and Leiston joy on their travels

Saturday review action from the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division

Henley 4 Capel 1

Despite not being at their best, Henley had too much for a combative Capel Plough, running out 4-1 victors.

Despite early pressure from the visitors Henley took a lead after three minutes, Tejano hitting the top corner from 25 yards for 1-0. Bull, Golding and Bruce came close, before a bizarre decision gifted the visitors a way back into the game after 30 minutes.

A penalty given for handball against Carracio. Rankin took the opportunity sending his penalty home for 1-1. Visibly frustrated, Henley had their worst period of the game, Capel had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time but Jones was shoved coming to claim, disallowed.

Henley started the second period brightly, Sheppard's effort cleared off the line after a minute, 20 minutes in, Henley pressure was rewarded as Golding headed home Cowan's cross for 2-1. A determined Capel forced a few corners, but didn't bring a save from Jones.

On the half hour more intense pressure saw White's drive cheekily back heeled home by Cowan from six yards for 3-1. Three minutes later Tynan failed to collect under pressure from Davison, Cowan collecting to calmly finish for 4-1.

Capel were reduced to 10 as Easton seeing red with a couple of minutes remaining.

Westerfield 1

Leiston St Margarets 2

Leiston ran out victors in this clash with the Swans.

Gillies shot cannoned off the bar and then a cross from Backhouse wall well defended by Gregory.

Stephens latched onto Tierney's long ball and finished well to put Westerfield ahead. Almost immediately Wood equalised for St Margarets with a low shot that went in via the upright.

Brame raced through but Sore raced off his line to clear.

Knights chipped straight into Algar's hands as the half ended all square.

Harper headed over before Gillies cross was blocked by Newton. Algar saved from Harper before Doyle's curling effort drifted wide.

Algar blocked an effort from Backhouse but Newton followed up to rifle home what proved to be the winner.

Cops 7 Bildeston 1

A treble for Jordan Godbold saw Bildeston Rangers put to the sword as Cops ran out 7-1 winners.

The visitors had the better of the early stages as Darryl Alexander fired over the Cops bar. Jonny Houchill had to be alert in the Cops goal as he handled well from a De la Bell free kick. Cops took control and a move involving Joe Francis and Charlie King saw Godbold fire high into the net. Jack Dawson started and finished a fine move for Cops as he made it 2-0 when his 1-2 with Lee Willcox saw him curl his shot home past Liam Heffer-Thorpe.

Ben Goodchild headed over for the visitors whilst Thorpe saved well from King's shot.

After the break Yani Duka latched onto a header from Francis but his shot struck the bar. However, Duka was not to be denied and soon made it 3-0 to Cops. The visitors pushed players forward and Houchill saved well from Nathan Styles. Duka had several chances to increase the lead but superb goal keeping denied the Cops striker. Thorpe then saved from Godbold but the Cops striker followed up to score. Dawson got forward again and squared for Wilcox to fire home. Duka again was the provider as Cops extended their lead when his shot was parried to Godbold who fire home from an acute angle for his hat-trick.

Bildeston reduced the arrears with an own goal from a corner. However, Cops had the last say when Francis struck home as he danced through the visitors' rearguard.