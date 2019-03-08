E-edition Read the EADT online edition
SIL round-up: Cranes stay top with 5-0 win, while Henley move into second

PUBLISHED: 15:14 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 01 September 2019

Clark Bruce and Henley Athletic won 2-0 at Leiston St Margarets. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC

Henley Athletic moved up into second in the early SIL Senior table with a 2-0 away win at Leiston St Margarets.

While defending champions and table-toppers Crane Sports made it three wins from three with a 5-0 thumping of Bildeston Rangers on the road, Henley were efficient and excellent in their triumph at Leiston.

Athletic pressure was rewarded when, after seven minutes, Storey's pass found Bull, he turned his marker and sent a low ball across goal, met at the back post by Russ White for 1-0.

After 13 minutes it was two, debutant Davison feeding Clark Bruce on the edge of the area, his shot was too hot to handle and Ben Golding was there to finish the rebound from close range.

Leiston improved and played a bigger part in the second stanza, but could not get the goal they needed to breathe fresh life into the contest.

Coplestonians are third after a 4-1 win away at Bramford United.

Jordan Godbold gave them the lead on the stroke of half-time, firing home a fierce drive. Bramford drew level 12 minutes after the break, when Cops failed to clear and Jorge Fernandez Hernandez fired home a fine right foot shot past John Houchill.

For Cops, the introduction of Charlie King was the turning point. He set up Joe Francis after 65 minutes to make it 2-1, before his free-kick released Yani Duka to set up James Sadler's third, four minutes later.

Duka made the game safe in injury time, lobbing the Bramford keeper after picing up an errant back pass.

Haughey United are fourth after they won a seven-goal thriller at Westerfield United 4-3.

James North, Isaac Keinzley and Ian Gosling got the goals for the home side, but they weren't enough, as Will Richardson's brace

and strikes from Reece Golding and Josh Lytees saw Haughley home.

Lytees snatched the winner two minutes into injury time, burying a rebound from Matt Percy's shot.

Finally, Claydon and Capel Plough shared the points in a 2-2 draw, Simon Crane and Matt Chaplin notching for the home side, while Stephen Morrison and Ashley Rankin scored for Plough.

Other results: Bourne Vale United 3 East Bergholt United 0, Old Newton United 3 Achilles 2, Trimley Red Devils 0 Benhall St Mary 0.

