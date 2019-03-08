SIL Senior round-up: Crane Sports and Haughley United stay perfect with wins

Crane Sports solidified their spot at the top of the SIL Senior Division with a 2-1 away win over the side just behind them, Old Newton United.

In what was one of the biggest clashes of the season so far, the reigning champions stayed perfect this season after goals from Mo Fike and Teon Leggett put them in the driving seat.

Old Newton did get one back after an hour - just the second strike Cranes have conceded all season - but they couldn't get any closer.

The champions have 21 points from their first seven matches, having scored 26 goals, but Haughley United maintained pace with them, moving up to second with a 3-1 win at Capel Plough.

Nick Middlebrook actually gave the Ploughmen the lead after 15 minutes, but that was short-lived as, just six minutes later, Haughley were awarded a penalty for a handball in the area.

William Wharton-Richardson duly scored and it was 1-1 at the break. Reece Golding headed home early in the second half to put Haugley ahead, before Stefan Mallett missed a spot kick for the home side, with Middlebrook hitting the post with the follow-up.

Wharton-Richardson made the points safe for Haughley, scoring from 20 yards with five minutes left. There was still time for Haughley's Matt Percy to see red for a late tackle.

Haughley are perfect too, with six wins from six, notching 26 strikes against just five conceded.

Elsewhere, Henley Athletic sit in fourth after a comfortable 4-1 win at Achilles, braces from Bruce and Golding doing the damage, with Field netting the sole consolation for the home side.

Sixth-placed Coplestonians were upset 2-1 at Claydon, late goals in both halves proving the key. Danny Knock gave the home side the lead right on half-time, finishing a one-on-one chance.

Yani Duka levelled matters after 51 minutes with a fine sole effort, but Stephen Cole won the game with just six minutes left as his deflected shot found the Cops' net.

Bideston Rangers beat Westerfield United 3-2, Darryl Alexander, Dale Munson and Kalum Benham getting their goals. Adam Steel and Jordan Mussington notched late replies for Westerfield.

Other scores: Benhall St Mary 1 East Bergholt United 4, Leiston St Margarets 1 Bourne Vale United 2, Trimley Red Devils 6 Bramford United 2.