The Non-League podcast..... SIL Special.....
26 April, 2019 - 12:24
Featuring Crane Sports’ Damian Brown, Henley’s Robbie Smythe, Grundisburgh’s Alex Day and Benhall St Mary’s Carl Wilkins in an hour-long special.
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as we chat football with our non-league guests.
The Suffolk & Ipswich League is the main topic of conversation with four of the SIL's well-known figures.
From pitches and referees, to Klopp, Eric Bristow, Vikings and daffodils... It's our most diverse non-league pod to date!