The Non-League podcast..... SIL Special.....

Back row, left to right: Robbie Smythe and Alex Day. Front row, left to right Damian Brown and Carl Wilkins Archant

Featuring Crane Sports’ Damian Brown, Henley’s Robbie Smythe, Grundisburgh’s Alex Day and Benhall St Mary’s Carl Wilkins in an hour-long special.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as we chat football with our non-league guests.

You may also want to watch:

The Suffolk & Ipswich League is the main topic of conversation with four of the SIL's well-known figures.

Crane Sports' Damian Brown, Henley's Robbie Smythe, Grundisburgh's Alex Day and Benhall St Mary's Carl Wilkins in an hour-long special.

From pitches and referees, to Klopp, Eric Bristow, Vikings and daffodils... It's our most diverse non-league pod to date!