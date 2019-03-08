E-edition Read the EADT online edition
SIL round-up: Champs Crane Sports and contenders Achilles both start with wins, Godbold fires a hat-trick

PUBLISHED: 15:51 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 18 August 2019

Sean Hanley notched a brace for Achilles in their season-opening 4-1 win over Westerfield. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

The SIL Senior Division got under way on Saturday with wins for reigning champions Crane Sports, plus perennial title contenders Achilles.

Cranes beat Bourne Vale United 3-0 away, while Achilles cruised to a 4-1 home win over Westerfield.

Westerfield actually took the lead through Dan Brkovic after five minutes, as he rifled home a loose ball from a corner.

Sean Hanley levelled on 31 minutes though, with a fine lob, before Gavin Van Oene put Achilles ahead to stay from the spot five minutes later, following a Cooper handball.

Hanley grabbed his second just before the break, and Stephen Vincent made the game safe with 18 minutes left with a header.

Elsewhere, Henley Athletic and Trimley Red Devils started this season exactly the same as the last, sharing the points in a 2-2 draw.

Ryan Chidlow put the home side Trimley ahead, with Clark Bruce levelling from the spot on 59 minutes.

The same player put Henley ahead with a fine free kick with just nine minutes left, but in the 97th minute Trimley grabbed a point after a corner was headed into his own net by the unlucky White.

Bildeston Rangers started their campaign with a cracking 4-1 win over Capel Plough.

Trevor Vinyard notched a brace, while Kieran Dilloway and George Buxton also added goals in what was an impressive victory.

Nick Middlebrook got the lone consolation for the Ploughmen.

Finally, Coplestonians began their season with a 3-0 win over Benhall St Mary, Jordan Godbold firing an opening-day hat-trick for the home side.

Godbold struck after 19, 69 and 71 minutes to give Cops a perfect start to the new campaign.

Other scores: Bramford United 1 Leiston St Margarets 3.





