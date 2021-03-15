News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:08 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 1:13 PM March 15, 2021
Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium, Lo

Sunderland players celebrate with the Papa John's Trophy after the 2021 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. - Credit: PA

Internationally renowned lyricist, producer and author Sir Tim Rice has said he is, 'a bit worried about Ipswich', in a tweet, after he watched his Sunderland side beat Tranmere in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley Stadium, yesterday.

Sir Tim, best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote, among other shows, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, is a Sunderland fan,  despite having no family or personal ties to the club.

Sir Tim Rice arriving for The Spectator's Summer Party at the magazine's offices in central London.

Sir Tim Rice, 'worried about Ipswich' - Credit: PA

The 76-year-old Rice has been a fan since his early childhood.

And while he would love to see the Black Cats back in the Championship, it's Ipswich he clearly sees as a team who could put a spanner in the works of his beloved side.

Tweeting about Sunderland winning the EFL Trophy, Sir Tim said: 'Great day for Sunderland. If only fans had been there. But there will be more Wembley triumphs well before the next 48 years pass. Honoured to have been there in '73. Aiming to be there again for another triumph asap. Now onto the Championship (I'm a bit worried about Ipswich)'

The Black Cats, under boss Lee Johnson are currently second in the last six-game form guide, having won five of their last six. Town are sixth in the form guide.

