Spotlight on the Sizewell parkrun

Matt Spencer, who was first home for the sixth time at the 14 Sizewell parkruns.

Matt Spencer, a member of Bungay Black Dog, was first home at the 14th staging of the Sizewell parkrun on Saturday morning, the sixth time he has led home the field at this event.

Runners enjoy the sandy grassland tracks that make up the 5K course at the Sizewell parkrun. A field of 89 tackled the 14th Sizewell parkrun, plus a number of canine companions.

Spencer holds the course best of 16mins 49secs, although he recorded a more modest but still very swift 17:40 over the 5K course along the Suffolk coast, which features 2.5K in a northerly direction past Sizewell Nuclear Power Station and then 5K back along the beach.

Jeff Bird, of Newbury AC, was second in 18:41, followed by Stuart Scott (18:47) and The Saxons club duo of James Wilson (personal best of 18:50) and Matt Ford-Thomas (19:41).

Sarah Hawkins was the first female finisher in 21:50, with Justine Fawcett in second on a morning when 89 completed the course. Those to finish included Gordon Merfield, running in the 80-84 year-old age group.

Sizewell is the ‘youngest’ of the 10 Sufoflk-based parkruns.