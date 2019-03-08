E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I've spoken to the club... It's something we'd like to think we'll get sorted soon' - Skuse on his contract situation

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 September 2019

Cole Skuse is in talks with Ipswich Town over a new contract. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse is hopeful he can agree a new multi-year contract sooner rather than later.

The experienced midfielder - who will turn 34 next March - is now in the final year of his deal, though the club do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months should they wish.

Skuse, who is set to make his 250th appearance for the club when Doncaster visit Portman Road on Saturday, has been one of the team's top performers during a six-game unbeaten start to life in League One.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview for Kings of Anglia magazine, he said: "Of course I do think about that (his contract).

"Your mindset on life changes when you have kids. I'm not worrying about it at night for myself, I want to be in the game as long as I can for my three kids.

"My little girl now is seven and is surrounded by Ipswich fans at school. She picks up on things. When you get in the car you can see her mind going over time. She's asking little questions. She's asking 'oh daddy, are you not going to be at Ipswich much longer?' or 'daddy, why are you not in the team this week?' It's distressing for me because I want her to be at ease with things.

"So it's something I've spoken to the club about and the club has spoken to me. It's something we'd like to think we'll get sorted soon. I don't want it to drag on into February/March. I've said that to them and they've said that to me. Maybe things can get sorted."

Skuse added: "I'm 33 but that's just a number. I still feel as fresh as I did when I was 20/21. I'm forever being told by people that I can go on until I'm 38/39.

"We've been here six years and we're at the point now where this is home for us. If I can finish my playing days here we'd all be more than happy."

Andre Dozzell, Gwion Edwards, Danny Rowe, Will Keane, Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra are among those also in the final year of their current deals, with James Wilson's contract expiring in January.

There was a spate of contract extensions between December and March last season as the likes of Luke Chambers, Flynn Downes, Jack Lankester, Luke Woolfenden and Teddy Bishop put pen to paper.

Recently, Kane Vincent-Young became the first player to be handed a four-year deal at Portman Road since Emyr Huws in 2017.

