‘All teams have little blips... We’re not going to hide’ – Skuse on Bristol Rovers defeat

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse says the players need to be 'bold enough and brave enough' to get back to winning ways over the festive period.

The Blues have now claimed just one victory in 10 games across all competitions following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to top-six rivals Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.

Paul Lambert's men remain second in the League One table but have lost ground on leaders Wycombe and seen the safety margin to seventh close to five points heading into games against Portsmouth (a), Gillingham (h), Lincoln (a) and Wycombe (a).

Reflecting on Saturday's loss, Skuse said: "It's a frustrating one because it was a big game for us.

"We're going through a little blip, which all teams go through. We're not hiding from that. We're going to front up it. We need to turn it around as quickly as we can. It will turn for us.

"We're still trying to take positives from a negative situation. Granted we've just lost at home to a team in and around us, but we've still got a game in hand, we're still in second place and we're still in December. No league is ever won in December."

He continued: "I'm not suddenly thinking we're in a false position and it was a false dawn. We've earnt our place in the league. Huge credit to the lads for turning around the mentality we had last season.

"We're a huge club and we're there to be shot at. Everybody wants to come to Ipswich and beat Ipswich. We can't cower away from that. You've got to be bold. When the fans do turn you've still got to be brave and want to take the ball.

"But our fans are brilliant on the whole. They are a great group and they deserve a good positive season."

With Ipswich having now having dropped 14 points at home, and still yet to beat a side currently in the top-six, Skuse added: "Credit to the opposition. They come with a game plan, do a job and get a result. We'd do exactly the same.

"The Ipswich Town badge and Ipswich Town name means teams want to come here and do a number on us. If that means they camp behind the ball and hit us on counter-attacks we've got to be big enough, brave enough and ugly enough to deal with that.

"We've got some big games, some very tough games. We're not going to hide. We're bold enough and brave enough to take on anyone."