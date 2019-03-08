E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Skuse says quickfire promotion is 'a must' for Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 October 2019

Cole Skuse has started all 10 of Ipswich Town's League One games so far. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse has started all 10 of Ipswich Town's League One games so far. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse says it's vital the club is promoted at the first time of asking.

Cole Skuse heads forwards in the 0-0 home draw with Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

Following 17 straight years in the Championship, and 62 successive seasons playing in the top two tiers of English football, the Blues find themselves in League One following last year's relegation.

They can take inspiration from the way the likes of Norwich, Southampton and Wolves used dropping to this level as a springboard for success, but also must be wary of the how it took the likes of Sheffield United (6), Leeds (3) and Nottingham Forest (3) several years to go up and how Sunderland fell just short last season.

MORE: 'Big' clubs in League One: When patience was required was for Leeds, Forest and Sheffield United

With Paul Lambert's men top of the standings following a 10 game unbeaten start (W7 D3), Skuse was asked if he saw promotion as being 'a must' in an interview for the club programme.

"I do, yes," he replied. "You see what has happened to clubs who have not made a quick return. You don't want to get caught up in that cycle.

"We've made an encouraging start. The fact that we are at the top having not been at our best is a huge positive - but there is a long way to go yet."

MORE: 'Big' clubs in League One: How Leicester, Norwich, Southampton, Wolves and Blackburn quickly bounced back

Town head to third-place Fleetwood on Saturday.

Cole Skuse recently made his 250th league appearance for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

"The expectations are there and we have to deal with that because it's about getting promoted as soon as possible," said Skuse.

"We know we have not been bang at it for 90 minutes every game this season, but to spin that losing mentality on its head and have a winning start is credit to every player in the dressing room and the staff.

"If we had lost two or three games early on then there would have been a hangover feel from last year. We've not allowed that to happen though."

MORE: 'He's a little magician with the ball... he's that good' - Jackson hails Town team-mate Judge

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options. Photo: Steve Waller

Reflecting on last year's relegation, summer appointment Paul Hurst sacked after just 15 games in charge, Skuse added: "It was embarassing, but the players have to take responsibility for what happened. Maybe we didn't get as much guidance as we would have liked at the start of last season, but players cross the white line and have to deliver.

"We are getting results this year that we wouldn't have got last year. We look more assured, more solid.

"I know it's a level down, that is a factor, but as a group, with the pre-season we have had this year, we have a better understanding of each other."

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

New millionaire in Essex as man wins big on Premium Bonds

A man has won over £1 million thanks to Premium Bonds Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

