Smith nets hat-trick as Weavers win at Holland FC

PUBLISHED: 21:44 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 02 April 2019

The scene at Dulwich Road as hosts Holland FC take on Coggeshall United. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Holland FC 0 Coggeshall United 5

Holland FC's Toby Harms in action against Coggeshall United in a Thurlow Nunn Division One North clashHolland FC's Toby Harms in action against Coggeshall United in a Thurlow Nunn Division One North clash

George Smith bagged a hat-trick as ambitious Coggeshall United coasted to victory over a very inexperienced Holland FC at Dulwich Road tonight.

Smith netted twice in the first half as the Weavers eased into a 3-0 half-time lead, and the striker was celebrating a hat-trick just before the hour mark.

Packed with youngsters, Holland FC stuck to their task, and, overall, will be content with a lower mid-table finish in what is their first season at this level (Step Six).

Coggeshall, by contrast, still have an outside chance of promotion in what is also their first season at this level. They are a daunting 16 points behind leaders Hashtag United, but have four games in hand and have to play them on the final day.

They are also now only seven behind second-placed Halstead Town, with three games in hand.

Holland FC did have one early chance, when Matt Williams met skipper Keelan Sorrell’s free kick with a looping header which was comfortably caught under the bar.

Otherwise, though, it was one-way traffic with Coggeshall forcing the pace, dominating possession and carving out opportunities galore.

They broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, Matt Knowles being felled in the box by defender Sam Foley.

Up stepped leading scorer Smith to convert the spot kick, sending keeper Mitchell Potter the wrong way.

Smith very nearly doubled the lead in the 25th minute with a rasping shot that was beaten away by Potter.

However, centre forward Smith did net a second goal in the 32nd minute. Danny Scott dummied and Smith let fly with a deadly strike that soared into the roof of the net.

The Weavers had other chances. A free-kick by Andy Kennell was diverted onto the bar, and from the ensuing corner Jamie Shaw’s header was cleared off the line.

However, Hale did add a killer third, on the stroke of half-time, crashing his shot into the roof of the net.

Smith completed his hat-trick by heading home from a 56th minute free-kick, and Shaw rounded off the scoring by almost walking the ball into the net on 79 minutes.

