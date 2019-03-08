Smith wins English title on thrilling night at Foxhall

John Smith won the 2019 English Stock Rod title at Foxhall Stadium. Picture: CHRIS BERRY Archant

It was another full night’s action at Foxhall Stadium as fans were treated to racing from the Stock Rods, Lightning Rods and 1300 Stock Cars, writes Dean Cox.

Saxmundham's Charlie Morphey takes a tumble in the 1300 Stock Cars racing at Foxhall. Picture: CHRIS BERRY Saxmundham's Charlie Morphey takes a tumble in the 1300 Stock Cars racing at Foxhall. Picture: CHRIS BERRY

First on track were the Lightning Rods with a good field of cars including Suffolk driver Thomas Welham who went on to take the win after the first and second placed cars tangled on the last lap whilst Welham was on their heels.

The Stock Rods appeared next in a drawn grid as they were contesting their 2019 English Championship.

With the leading pack of 19 cars nose to tail, European champion Dean O’Dell led the order and kept his head down to take the chequered flag in a surprisingly clean race given the pace and amount of cars.

There was also a huge entry of 1300 Stock Cars which added the contact element to the evening and saw the popular return of Woodbridge’s Kevin Thurlow to racing after some time out with injury. Jamie Blackman went on to win after the restart.

The Lightning Rods returned for race four with Chris New taking the win this time before the Stock Rods came on track in a reverse grid to their heat one to determine final grid positions for their English Championship later on.

Again this was another fast and furious race with a caution period to remove Jody Hawkins’ stricken car on the back straight. On the restart, John Smith and Jack Bradbourne disputed the lead with the latter just taking it at the end of another thrilling race.

More crashing continued in the 1300 Stock Cars heat two with Bradley Quinsee claiming the chequered flag this time.

The Lightning Rod Grand Final saw Norfolk’s Lee Skoyles take the win.

The Stock Rod English Championship lived up to all expectations with action building lap after lap. Three times English pole sitter, John Smith set a blistering pace that had the chasing pack disputing for the remaining positions.

As the laps ran down, it all came to a last bend charge that saw world champion Erik Walker in the fence and a host of others with damage. At time of press, the post–race result is still to be declared but there was no disputing Smith as the new English champ.

Finishing the meeting was the 1300 Stock Car Final, which saw Quinsee claim his second win of the evening.