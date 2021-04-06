Gallery
Did you play snooker or pool? Are you in any of these classic team line-ups?
- Credit: Archant
Snooker and Pool have long been favorite sporting pastimes for many people. And remain so today.
So, take a look through some of these wonderful old snooker and pool photographs and see if you recognise anyone.
If you enjoy old sporting memories - from Suffolk - why not join us on Suffolk Sporting Memories and post your own, or catch up on more memories of our sports' teams gone by?
SUFFOLK SNOOKER TEAM, January 1987
Pictured at the Pot Black Club, in Bury St Edmunds.
LUCKY BREAK SNOOKER CLUB, POOL TEAM 1992
NEWTON ROAD CONSERVATIVE CLUB SNOOKER TEAM, August 1967
WEST BARROW WEEPING WILLOW POOL TEAM, March 1987
This team are pictured having done a marathon pool challenge. Although who and what for we are not certain.
SUFFOLK JUNIOR POOL TEAM, 2004
This team took part in the national championships and were beaten by eventual champions Lancashire in the quarter finals in 2004.
FELIXSTOWE CONSERVATIVE CLUB SNOOKER TEAM, 1969
BRITISH SUGAR 'A' POOL TEAM, BURY ST EDMUNDS, CHARTIY EVENT 2006