Did you play snooker or pool? Are you in any of these classic team line-ups?

Published: 11:33 AM April 6, 2021

Snooker and Pool have long been favorite sporting pastimes for many people. And remain so today.

So, take a look through some of these wonderful old snooker and pool photographs and see if you recognise anyone.

SUFFOLK SNOOKER TEAM, January 1987

The Suffolk Snooker team at Pot Black Club in Bury January 1987 - Credit: Archant

Pictured at the Pot Black Club, in Bury St Edmunds.





LUCKY BREAK SNOOKER CLUB, POOL TEAM 1992

The Lucky Break Snooker Club pool team in 1992. - Credit: Archant





NEWTON ROAD CONSERVATIVE CLUB SNOOKER TEAM, August 1967

The snooker team at Newton Road Conservative Club, Ipswich, in August 1967 - Credit: Archant





WEST BARROW WEEPING WILLOW POOL TEAM, March 1987

West Barrow Weeping Willow, marathon Pool Team March 1987 - Credit: Archant

This team are pictured having done a marathon pool challenge. Although who and what for we are not certain.





SUFFOLK JUNIOR POOL TEAM, 2004

Regional champions: The Suffolk Pool Association Junior Team that took part in the national championships and were beaten by eventual champions Lancashire in the quarter finals in 2004. - Credit: Archant

This team took part in the national championships and were beaten by eventual champions Lancashire in the quarter finals in 2004.





FELIXSTOWE CONSERVATIVE CLUB SNOOKER TEAM, 1969

Felixstowe Conservative Club Snooker Team December 1969 - Credit: Archant





BRITISH SUGAR 'A' POOL TEAM, BURY ST EDMUNDS, CHARTIY EVENT 2006

A charity minded pool team from Bury St Edmunds handed over £2,000 to the town's St Nicholas Hospice back in 1976. The British Sugar "A" team from the Wednesday Night club pool league staged a 24-hour pool marathon, playing over 200 games through the day and night. Local businesses kindly supported the challenge with items for a silent auction which boosted the original £1,000 target to double. The charity minded players had been together for well over 20 years and have staged six 12-hour marathons for charity in the past but this was their first all day event. Pictured from left: Tom Burgess, Dave Daltrey, Alex O'Neill, Mike O'Neill, David marriot, Oliver Thorpe and Stuart Read. - Credit: Archant



















