Did you play snooker or pool? Are you in any of these classic team line-ups?

Mike Bacon

Published: 11:33 AM April 6, 2021   
STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIA A pool team at The Sporting Farmer pub, Ipswich, in December 1976

The Sporting Farmer pub, pool team, Ipswich, in December 1976 - Credit: Archant

Snooker and Pool have long been favorite sporting pastimes for many people. And remain so today.

So, take a look through some of these wonderful old snooker and pool photographs and see if you recognise anyone.

If you enjoy old sporting memories - from Suffolk - why not join us on Suffolk Sporting Memories and post your own, or catch up on more memories of our sports' teams gone by?


SUFFOLK SNOOKER TEAM, January 1987

From The ArchivesSuffolk Snooker Team at Pot Black Club in Bury January 1987Neg 116353W

The Suffolk Snooker team at Pot Black Club in Bury January 1987 - Credit: Archant

Pictured at the Pot Black Club, in Bury St Edmunds.


LUCKY BREAK SNOOKER CLUB, POOL TEAM 1992

FOR FLASHBACK JUNE 14 10 The Lucky Break Snooker Club pool team in 1992. EADT 14.6.10

The Lucky Break Snooker Club pool team in 1992. - Credit: Archant


NEWTON ROAD CONSERVATIVE CLUB SNOOKER TEAM, August 1967

STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIA The snooker team at Newton Road Conservative Club, Ipswich, in

The snooker team at Newton Road Conservative Club, Ipswich, in August 1967 - Credit: Archant


WEST BARROW WEEPING WILLOW POOL TEAM, March 1987

From The Archives WestBarrow Weeping Willow, marathon Pool TeamMarch 1987

West Barrow Weeping Willow, marathon Pool Team March 1987 - Credit: Archant

This team are pictured having done a marathon pool challenge. Although who and what for we are not certain.


SUFFOLK JUNIOR POOL TEAM, 2004

EADT SPORTRegional champions: The Suffolk Pool Association Junior Team that took part in the nat

Regional champions: The Suffolk Pool Association Junior Team that took part in the national championships and were beaten by eventual champions Lancashire in the quarter finals in 2004. - Credit: Archant

This team took part in the national championships and were beaten by eventual champions Lancashire in the quarter finals in 2004.


FELIXSTOWE CONSERVATIVE CLUB SNOOKER TEAM, 1969

Star memoriesFelixstowe Conservative Club Snooker Team December 1969Neg 16390ES 6.3.

Felixstowe Conservative Club Snooker Team December 1969 - Credit: Archant


AND FINALLY...., but before you go. If you like old Suffolk Sporting photographs, why not head over to Suffolk Sporting Memories and join us - and get posting your old sporting photos from days gone by


BRITISH SUGAR 'A'  POOL TEAM, BURY ST EDMUNDS, CHARTIY EVENT 2006

EADT COMMUNITY NEWSA charity minded pool team from Bury St Edmunds has handed over around £2,000

A charity minded pool team from Bury St Edmunds handed over £2,000 to the town's St Nicholas Hospice back in 1976. The British Sugar "A" team from the Wednesday Night club pool league staged a 24-hour pool marathon, playing over 200 games through the day and night. Local businesses kindly supported the challenge with items for a silent auction which boosted the original £1,000 target to double. The charity minded players had been together for well over 20 years and have staged six 12-hour marathons for charity in the past but this was their first all day event. Pictured from left: Tom Burgess, Dave Daltrey, Alex O'Neill, Mike O'Neill, David marriot, Oliver Thorpe and Stuart Read. - Credit: Archant






