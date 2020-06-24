E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Former Town midfielder Hyam released by Southend

PUBLISHED: 14:10 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 24 June 2020

Former Ipswich Town midfilder Luke Hyam has been released by Southend United. Picture: PA

Former Ipswich Town midfilder Luke Hyam has been released by Southend United. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Hyam has been released by Southend following two injury-disrupted seasons at Roots Hall.

Former Ipswich Town midfilder Luke Hyam has been released by Southend United. Picture: Steven GardinerFormer Ipswich Town midfilder Luke Hyam has been released by Southend United. Picture: Steven Gardiner

The former Northgate High School pupil, who still lives in Ipswich, joined the Shrimpers in the summer of 2018 following his release from Portman Road on an initial two-year deal.

He made 22 appearances for the Essex club in his first season, scoring once, before appearing just six times in his second.

His last game was in November, with hamstring problems troubling him throughout his time at the club.

He will become a free agent when his Southend contract expires at the end of June.

MORE:‘Ipswich put him on the market again... I’m not sure if we have a chance’ - Lambert on Garbutt

Speaking at the end of January, Southend boss Sol Campbell said: “With Hyam I don’t know what’s happening.

“He’s trying to get back from an in-balance in his hamstring and it’s work in progress.”

In total, Hyam made 146 appearances for Ipswich, scoring three goals.

