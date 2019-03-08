E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Live

Matchday Live: Blues look to halt two-game slide against Sol Campbell and Hermann Hreidarsson's Shrimpers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 October 2019

Ipswich Town travel to Roots Hall this afternoon to take on Southend United

Ipswich Town travel to Roots Hall this afternoon to take on Southend United

Archant

Ipswich Town are at Roots Hall this afternoon to take on Southend United - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues' unbeaten start came to a crashing end earlier this week with a pair of 2-0 defeats, firstly at Accrington and then at home to Rotherham.

They now take on a Southend side managed by England icon Sol Campbell and Icelander Hermann Hreidarsson, a vital cog in the Ipswich side which finished fifth in the Premier League in 2000/01.

"We have to," Lambert said, when asked if he simply sees his side's two defeats as a blip. "We have to go and try and win. We'll have a massive following there again.

"As I said before, there will be bumps and bruises along the way, but we've started really well and we've still got a game in hand, so we're in a good position.

"If someone said to me in the beginning of the season we'd be in this position I'd say that was OK."

You can follow the game live with us this afternoon.

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A14 closed after lorry crash – air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 eastbound was closed for most of Thursday following the double lorry crash Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man fighting for his life after stabbing in car park

A large police cordon is in place in Lawson Place Picture: ARCHANT

Mum scarred by cosmetic procedure ‘beyond grateful’ after MP raises case for regulation

Amiee Ward has been scarred after undergoing a fibroblast treatment Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence is at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Blues look to halt two-game slide against Sol Campbell and Hermann Hreidarsson’s Shrimpers

Ipswich Town travel to Roots Hall this afternoon to take on Southend United

Meet the opposition - A dreadful defence, new boss Sol and praise for the Blues

Sol Campbell is the new Southend United boss. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists