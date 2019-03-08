Live

Matchday Live: Blues look to halt two-game slide against Sol Campbell and Hermann Hreidarsson's Shrimpers

Ipswich Town travel to Roots Hall this afternoon to take on Southend United Archant

Ipswich Town are at Roots Hall this afternoon to take on Southend United - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues' unbeaten start came to a crashing end earlier this week with a pair of 2-0 defeats, firstly at Accrington and then at home to Rotherham.

They now take on a Southend side managed by England icon Sol Campbell and Icelander Hermann Hreidarsson, a vital cog in the Ipswich side which finished fifth in the Premier League in 2000/01.

"We have to," Lambert said, when asked if he simply sees his side's two defeats as a blip. "We have to go and try and win. We'll have a massive following there again.

"As I said before, there will be bumps and bruises along the way, but we've started really well and we've still got a game in hand, so we're in a good position.

"If someone said to me in the beginning of the season we'd be in this position I'd say that was OK."

You can follow the game live with us this afternoon.