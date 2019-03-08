Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-1 victory at Southend United

Kayden Jackson battles at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town beat Southend United 3-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Will Norris in goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Will Norris in goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Will Norris

In for a first league start as Paul Lambert made a surprise move to bring him into the side in place of Tomas Holy. Had to pick the ball out of the net early but there was a reprieve for Ipswich, as the offside flag was raised. Claimed a couple of good high balls without being called into action too much during the rest of the first-half. His best save of the afternoon saw him stick out a leg to stop Humphrys effort inside the final 10 minutes of the game. Was disappointed not to keep a clean sheet. 6

James Norwood celebrates the opening goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood celebrates the opening goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young

The flying right-back didn't seem at full speed during the first-half as he saw little of the ball and only managed to rampage forward on a couple of occasions. He didn't have his usual spring or extra yard of pace. He was beaten easily twice in the second half and then appeared to tweak his groin before being replaced. 5

Luke Chambers

Had some trouble with Humphrys on the floor as the big striker looked to use his pace but was great in air throughout this game. Glanced a header wide at end of first half as threw himself at Norwood's knock-back as he looked to double the Blues' lead. A good display. 7

Kayden Jackson celebrates the third goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Kayden Jackson celebrates the third goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

Restored to the side and started in the centre of defence where he did the simple things well throughout and made good decisions which helped his side. Switched to right back for the final half-an-hour and performed well there, too. Made one good block as Southend pushed to get back into the game. 8

Luke Garbutt

Played as a conventional left-back and, while he had a couple of moments that were a little tricky defensively, he was solid enough throughout. Fired free-kick into side-netting, when much of the ground thought it was in and did enough to get back and stop Humprhys in a dangerous position in the second half. 6

Luke Chambers battles at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers battles at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Cole Skuse

Started the game well enough in a central midfield two with Downes, as the Ipswich engine room ticked over nicely. He received treatment after 23 minutes after picking up a groin injury, before being replaced five minutes later. 5

Flynn Downes

Back in the side and we quickly saw why Ipswich missed him against Accrington and Rotherham. He played with fire and snapped into tackles, winning the ball back well. The yellow card he picked up midway through the second half will see him miss the visit to Rochdale through suspension and also took and edge out of his game for a few minutes, but he kept his head and finished strongly. 8

Kayden Jackson celebrates the third goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Kayden Jackson celebrates the third goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Danny Rowe

Started the game wide right, looking to cut in on his left foot. Had a chance to shoot from 40 yards after ball broke free but could only fire wide of an open goal before another effort edge of the box was saved easily by Oxley. Was knocked off the ball on a few occasions and was replaced just minutes after one such occasion. 4

Gwion Edwards

As he was at Accrington, the Welshman was on the end of a couple of heavy tackles early on as he started wide on the left. Had a couple of good moments going forward, linking with Norwood, but like Rowe was knocked off the ball a little too easily and his touch let him down at times. Knocked the ball round his man excellently before skidding the ball just past the far post. 5

Kayden Jackson and James Norwood celebrate the second goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Kayden Jackson and James Norwood celebrate the second goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson

Started up front alongside Norwood, which is the perfect scenario for a striker who benefits from playing alongside a physical frontman. He provided the pass for his partner's first goal before just about being unable to follow up on Nolan's spilled shot. He was provider again after the break as he pulled the ball back expertly for a superb Norwood finish. Then, after winning the corner which led to Nolan's initial effort, he finished well from inside the box. A good display from a striker who is enjoying his football at the moment. 7

James Norwood

A very welcome return to the starting XI which yielded two goals for his side. The first was well-taken as he poked the ball towards goal and into the net, but his second was even better as he opened his body superbly and found the bottom corner of the goal. Aside from his goals he offered a real presence throughout and led the line superbly. A real plus. 8

James Norwood scores his second goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood scores his second goal at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Jon Nolan (for Skuse, 28)

On after Skuse was forced off through injury and had a positive impact on the game as he calmed things down, used the ball and kept it well. His display in the second period kept Ipswich ticking over really nicely and he also had sights of goals, with one effort being palmed into the path of Jackson for his goal. 7

James Wilson (for Vincent-Young, 59)

Went into the middle of defence after Vincent-Young was forced off and was calm and controlled during his time on the field, cutting out balls on a couple of occasions. 6

Paul Lambert talks to Herman Hreidarsson before kick-off at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Paul Lambert talks to Herman Hreidarsson before kick-off at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge (for Rowe, 68)

The Irishman only had 20 minutes on the field, in a wide right role, but was positive throughout those and looked to make his side tick. Had one cross which the Ipswich strikers didn't attack before having a shot of his own effort late on. 6

