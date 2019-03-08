Sunday Snap: Reunion with the Iceman, a big success for Norwood and a ban for former Town boss Jewell

Hermann Hreidarsson and Paul Jewell both feature in this week's Sunday Snap. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

We look back at the goings on around Ipswich Town's 3-1 victory over Southend United this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Lambert talks to Hermann Hreidarsson before kick-off at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd Paul Lambert talks to Hermann Hreidarsson before kick-off at Southend Picture Pagepix Ltd

Hello old friend

What a player Hermann Hreidarsson was for Ipswich Town.

The Icelandic international was physical, dominant and resolute, helping the Blues finish fifth in the top flight in 2000/01. His dive into the North Stand, for what he thought to be his first Portman Road goal (but was actually Mark Burchill's) will never be forgotten.

He's now Southend's assistant manager and, on what was his first game in charge along with boss Sol Campbell, it was the Ipswich fans who were singing his name.

He responded with a wave from the bench.

He's previously managed in his homeland and was an assistant to David James in India with Kerala Blasters, before linking up with Campbell at Macclesfield and now Roots Hall.

While Ipswich are battling away at the top of the table, there will be nobody of a Blue persuasion who would begrudge Hreidarsson and his former Portsmouth team-mate keeping the Shrimpers in the third tier.

Luke Chambers and Paul Lambert hug at the final whistle after the victory over Southend. Picture: PA Luke Chambers and Paul Lambert hug at the final whistle after the victory over Southend. Picture: PA

Man management

A little more than a year ago, Bartosz Bialkowski was dropped by former Town boss Paul Hurst for the home clash with Norwich. The Pole later revealed he had been informed of Hurst's decision just an hour before kick-off.

Lambert took a different approach to leaving Tomas Holy out at Roots Hall, having one-on-one conversations with both the Czech and Will Norris well before kick-off before the team was ultimately named to the squad on Saturday morning.

Holy was the first to greet Norris at half-time as he walked off the pitch and again spoke to his friend and rival at full-time. It seems both men feel the switch was handled with respect.

Man management in these situations is clearly one of Lambert's strengths.

Swing low

Sol Campbell's first game as Southend manager ended in defeat. Picture: PA Sol Campbell's first game as Southend manager ended in defeat. Picture: PA

On the subject of management, this was of course Sol Campbell's first game in charge of the Shrimpers.

He was immaculately dressed, with a fashionable coat over the top of a sharp suit, but his choice of headwear suggests he may have taken inspiration from England's success over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup earlier in the day.

He could easily have fitted in in the second row, complete with scrum cap.

Norwood success

James Norwood is unhappy with the linesman at Roots Hall on Saturday Picture Pagepix Ltd James Norwood is unhappy with the linesman at Roots Hall on Saturday Picture Pagepix Ltd

We tackle the important subjects in the Sunday Snap.

And so, after weeks of observation and analysis, I feel in a place where I can declare James Norwood's hair transplant to be a success.

There were some rocky moments and times when the striker was surely doubting whether the summer procedure had taken hold, but things are looking good.

They're looking good on the pitch, too, with another two goals to add to his season's tally.

He's now on seven alongside Kayden Jackson, with the two men linking up excellently at Southend, with both bringing the best out of the other.

Long may it continue.

Norwoodmania

— Bartosz Bialkowski (@1BartMan1) October 26, 2019

And of course a goal for Norwood meant a new attempt to break the internet.

We've waited a while for this one, during a six-game 'goal drought', but while it didn't capture the imagination quite like the Rock or Stone Cold efforts in terms of reach around the world, I think this Hulk Hogan tribute GIF is probably my favourite one yet. It's the props that make it, as well as the little stare down the lense at the end of the video.

His second goal brought about a fishing GIF, which hopefully brings about a move away from wrestling.

https://twitter.com/IpswichTown/status/1188117079657979904

Who are ya?

Paul Jewell, pictured with Swindon manager Richie Wellens. Picture: DAVE EVANS/SWINDON ADVERTISER Paul Jewell, pictured with Swindon manager Richie Wellens. Picture: DAVE EVANS/SWINDON ADVERTISER

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Jewell has been in the news this week.

If you didn't know, he's currently the director of football at League Two Swindon, where he works above his former Town loanee Richie Wellens. He was previously Wellens' assistant at Oldham, too.

Anyway, he's currently banned from attending Swindon games and was fined £1,750 following an incident after the Robins' 2-1 defeat to Bradford City on Saturday, October 5.

An FA spokesman said: "Following the conclusion of the fixture (at Bradford), he (Paul Jewell) used abusive and/or insulting and/or improper words towards match officials both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area / entrance to the changing rooms."

But most curious was the final line of the statement which says the former Premier League manager, who has worked in the media for many years and has also appeared on the front of national newspapers, 'failed to provide his name when requested by a match official'.

Both Swindon and Jewell have declined to comment on the matter.

An uncomfortable truth

I don't like to make a habit of moaning about the working conditions at football grounds, but I have to end this week's column by saying this was the most uncomfortable I have ever been while doing my job at a game. I think I speak for colleague Stuart Watson, too - we've both been covering professional sport for a decade.

I love Roots Hall. I love its rugged charm, the atmosphere the low rooves create and the fact it's a 'proper' ground.

The Wifi was immaculate, the people are lovely and are incredibly welcoming, but as I sit here (on my sofa) and type my back is in absolute bits.

We were warned in advance that Sol Campbell's first game was attracting a swelled press pack and that the back row of the glass-fronted press box was 'not the most comfortable experience' and so it proved.

Stu and I were cramped up against a wall for the duration of the game with laptops up to our chins, highlighting all that is wrong about my posture.

It was like working in a greenhouse, with Mr Watson (who does like to layer up) removing at least three items of clothing as the game went on as he attempted to deal with the heat.

Oh, and the press box smelt of fish, bizarrely. We think it may have been wafting over from Southend mascot Sammy the Shrimp.

We don't want your sympathy, but the struggle is real.