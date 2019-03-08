Rugby round-up: Southwold and Ipswich share points in pulsating Suffolk derby

In the penultimate rugby round-up of the season, Colchester keep rolling, Sudbury beat local rivals Diss, Stowmarket keep their play-off hopes alive and Southwold amd Ipswich play out a pulsating Suffolk derby.

London One North

COLCHESTER look set to finish the season in second place after a resounding 40-21 win at the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), the side in fourth spot in the league.

In a pulsating match the Blacks ran in six tries as opposed to the hosts’ two plus three penalties. Colchester were superior in the scrums and lineouts whilst their whole team effort kept H.A.C’s fast-running backs in check for most of the game.

Sol Hyde opened the scoring for the away side very early on, before two penalties got it back to 7-6 for HAC. Ollie White crossed for Colchester in a driving try but HAC came right back to take the lead with a score of their own and a penalty.

The Essex side would have the lead at the half though, Kevin Tavainavesi touching down. That momentum continued, with Brock Price also crossing before the break.

Tom Dufficy added another score after the break and Harrison Price also crossed after a fine move, before HAC got a late consolation as time expired.

Elsewhere, SUDBURY beat bottom side DISS, who have already been relegated, 20-19 to keep their hopes of staying up alive. Matt Johnston put them ahead, before Diss levelled, only for Tom Murray to give the Suffolk side the lead again, and they were up 13-5 at the break.

Harry Maile scored a converted try after the break to really give Sudbury breathing space, but that was the only highlight of the second half for them as Diss battled back, falling just short of victory.

London Two North East

SOUTHWOLD and IPSWICH shared the spoils in a pulsating Suffolk derby, drawing 26-26.

Ipswich powered over for their first try after ten minutes but missed the conversion from wide, and Josh Wallis then gave Wold the lead at 6-5 with two consecutive penalties in the space of three minutes.

The home side piled on the pressure and two forwards tries from Sam Webb, charging over from a lineout, and then Jamie Jenner finishing off a series of pick and go’s from the Wold pack saw Wold take an 18-5 lead, which was 21-12 at the break after a pacey try from Ipswich and a penalty from Southwold.

Ipswich roared back with two fine tries, the latter a contender for try of the season, as they took a 26-21 lead with just five minutes left.

Fighting for the win, Wold were awarded a scrum just to the right of the posts inside the 22 metre line.

It was their last chance and good ball saw Luke Wade at inside centre spin an inch perfect long pass out wide which caught Ipswich off guard and Wallis, coming in to the line from full back, offloaded to Jacob English who crashed his way over just inside the flag.

Wallis’ conversion attempt took the paint off the post and the game ended all square.

Meanwhile, STOWMARKET beat Harlow 18-17. keeping their chances of a play-off place alive.

Stowmarket scored two tries through James Simpson and Dan Garrard in the first five minutes. However, they did not make the most of dominating the opening 20 minutes squandering a couple of chances and it was Harlow who scored next with their first attack following good forward work.

Stowmarket replied with a penalty from Casha Nijhawan but just before half time Harlow scored a second try which was converted.

Harlow started the second half the better dominating possession for long periods. Eventually they scored a fine counter attack try to take the lead. But not for long, as Leif Bjorsen scored in the corner. In the final 15 minutes Harlow missed a penalty kick for goal and despite being under pressure Stowmarket held on.

London Three Essex

BRAINTREE earned a five-point bonus win after edging out local rivals Maldon 58-38 thanks to a nine-try blitz in an entertaining game.

Tree stormed into a 17-0 lead courtesy of tries from Will Humphreys, Ben Gough and Josh Wadforth, with the latter convering his own score.

But Maldon hit back with three tries and a conversion of their own before Gough scored his second for Tree to give them a 22-17 interval lead.

The points fest continued after the break but it was Tree who prevailed, with Wadforth adding his second try and further scores from debutant Elliott Swallow (2), Glen Whyatt and Joe Young.

Wadforth added a penalty and four more conversions to secure a win that keeps the Black and Ambers a point ahead of old foes CHELMSFORD, who crushed Barking 43-10.

They were 31-0 up at the break through scores from Tom Acorn, Ross Toomey, Henry Payne and Jack Acorn, and cruised to a good win.