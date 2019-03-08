Partly Cloudy

Wins for Pacers' trio at Sudbury Joggers Friday Five

PUBLISHED: 12:33 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 15 June 2019

Runners congregate for the start of the junior race at the Sudbury Friday Five event. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Saint Edmund Pacers recorded a notable triple at the Sudbury Joggers Friday Five, held in warm and dry conditions from Great Cornard Sports Centre last night.

Andrew Southwood, Odette Robson and Lewis Sullivan all tasted victory at the third in this summer's six-strong Friday Five Series.

Southwood led home a field of 323 to win the senior five-mile race, while his Pacers' club-mate Robson was the leading lady.

Sullivan, meanwhile, was first home in the supporting junior race, held on the school playing fields outside the Race HQ.

Southwood clocked a winning time of 27mins 42secs, finishing 17 seconds clear of runner-up Tony Gavin, of Felixstowe Road Runners. Gavin had won the first race in the Series, at Kirton.

Samuel Burdett, of Stowmarket Striders, who had finished second to Gavin at Kirton, was third behind both Southwood and Gavin at Sudbury in 28:33.

The top five was completed by Oliver Manning, fourth in 28:41, and over-40 veteran Jason Marter, from Framlingham Flyers (28:42).

Robson was first female, and also the first in the over-45 age category, with a time of 32:10. The Pacers' stalwart has gone far quicker in the past, over five miles, but she was faster enough to win another title, finishing 12 seconds of runner-up Tracy English, of South-on-Sea.

Emily Zethraeus, of Gt Bentley RC, was third lady in 33:40.

In addition to the main individual titles, the Bury-based Pacers also won both team awards plus a host of veteran trophies.

You may also want to watch:

The junior race preceded the main five-miler, and was won by English Schools Cross Country champion Sullivan.

In fact, it was a repeat of the one-two from the Framlingham event the previous Friday evening, with Max Berry again in second spot. Ben Phillips, of Haverhill RC, was third.

The Pacers will be staging the fourth event in the Friday Five Series, at Nowton Park this coming Friday evening (June 21), with two junior races preceding the main five-miler.

Results

Top 20 men: 1 A Southwood (Saint Edmund Pacers) 27:42; 2 T Gavin (Felixstowe RR) 27:59; 3 S Burdett (Stowmarket) 28:33; 4 O Manning (Un) 28:41; 5 J Marter (Framlingham Flyers) 28:42; 6 J Wilkinson (Un) 28:43; 7 K Hayles (Sudbury Joggers) 28:51; 8 T Cresswell (Colchester Harriers) 29:03; 9 J Robson (Pacers, first under-20) 29:10; 10 N Clarke (Ipswich JAFFA) 29:21.

11 P Davy (Un) 29:21; 12 A Ellis (Felixstowe RR) 29:25; 13 J Smith (Halstead RR) 29:30; 14 A Graves (Tiptree RR) 29:45; 15 B Jacobs (Felixstowe) 29:50; 16 C Mower (Pacers) 29:53; 17 N Hardwick (Un) 30:09; 18 M Hayden (Fram/Flyers) 30;09; 19 P West (Col/Harr) 30:10; 20 A Sales (Col/Harr) 30:13.

Top 10 ladies: 1 O Robson (Pacers) 32:10; 2 T English (Southend-on-Sea) 32:22; 3 E Zethraeus (Gt Bentley) 33:40; 4 K Dennett (Un) 33:51; 6 K King (Pacers) 34:07; 7 R Fish 34:19; 8 R Pittman (Springfield Striders) 34:53; 9 K Robertson (Pacers) 36:07; 10 H Coates (Pacers) 36:21.

Male veterans, over-40: 1 Southwood, 2 Marter. Over-45: 1 Hayden. Over-50: 1 S Brooke (Felixstowe) 30:26. Over-55: 1 West. Over-60: A Jackson (JAFFA) 33:47. Over-65: N Clarke (Newmarket Joggers) 34:48. Over-70: D Taylor (Fram/Flyers) 42:39.

Female veterans, over-40: 1 English, 2 M Komorowska (Gt Bentley) 37:54. Over-45: 1 Robson, 2 Robertson. Over-50: S Brandon (Pacers) 38:15. Over-55: Pittman. Over-60: J Morgan (Pacers) 41:11. Over-65: C Beard (Sudbury Joggers) 44:40. Over-70: 1 M Wrifght (JAFFA) 49:47. Under-20: F Kindred-Kirk (Fram/Flyers) 37:34.

