Shock news for speedway as Premiership champions pull the plug on 2021
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
There has been shock news today that speedway's Premiership champions, Swindon Robins, won't be coming to the tapes this summer.
In a statement, the Wiltshire side, who beat Ipswich Witches in the 2019 Premiership final, won't be racing in 2021.
The speedway season in Britain didn't take place at all in 2020 and already it has been put back to the beginning of May before it may start. And British bosses are confident the sport will take place this spring and summer.
However, Swindon's decision is a huge blow for the sport in Britain, although the Robins do hope to be back in 2022.
It means former world champion Jason Doyle is now without a British club, although rumours are he could perhaps join King's Lynn, who have lost the services of Robert Lambert this season as he is racing in Poland and Sweden only.
Full statement below:
British Speedway bosses admit Swindon’s withdrawal from this year’s Premiership is a big blow
Now the Premiership will press ahead with planning for the new season with six teams and efforts are being made to accommodate the Robins riders elsewhere.
British Speedway Chairman Rob Godfrey said: “We cannot dress it up, this is a blow to planning for the 2021 season.
MIKE BACON: If darts can do it, speedway can!
“We sincerely hope everything goes well this year at the Abbey and that we can welcome the club back into the Premiership in a new stadium in 2022.
“Contrary to Swindon’s concerns over sport going ahead this year, however, as a sport we are pressing ahead and going racing this spring and summer. The vaccination programme is very encouraging and we are in no doubt we will be in for a good summer.
“Now there is a priority to try and fix the Swindon riders up elsewhere and the Premiership will be a competitive product once again I'm confident of that.”