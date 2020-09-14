Breaking

Speedway boost! British Final to be streamed live. 7 riders confirmed, although one big favourite will be missing

British Final at Ipswich set to be screened live. Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

The British speedway Final on Saturday week will be available to watch live thanks to a new streaming service.

Chris Harris and Richard Lawson, pictured in the pits. Picture: Taylor Lanning Chris Harris and Richard Lawson, pictured in the pits. Picture: Taylor Lanning

With the event at Ipswich on September 26 now restricted to 1,000 following a cut in numbers by the government last week, fans have bombarded British Speedway’s social media channels asking how they can watch from home.

And after days of talks, the British Speedway Promoters Ltd have come to an arrangement with live streaming professionals Sports Central for a multi camera production with behind the scenes action and live commentary.

Stream tickets are available from sportcentral.tv and cost £12.95 with the meeting build-up starting at 7.15 and the first race is 7.45. The stream will go live at 6.30. Registration and email verification will be required before purchase.

British Speedway Chairman Rob Godfrey said: “We are delighted to have got to this stage. It has been an incredibly time consuming exercise and when the goalposts changed last week to reduce spectator numbers by more than half it was another major obstacle.

“Now supporters everywhere have the opportunity to watch the meeting live with a quality production from people with vast experience in the streaming industry, particularly in ice hockey.

“Live stream tickets are not limited in numbers but we urge you to buy your tickets in advance and log-in early on the evening of the live stream to watch.”

The field for the event is coming along.

It’s seven riders down, nine to go as it stands and already it is obviously going to be a tough meeting to call.

Ben Barker, a former Witches favourite, is the latest rider to throw his hat into the ring.

The Cornishman has never won the British title, although he has had a couple of podium finishes.

Ipswich’s Danny King, the 2016 champion will start as one of the favourites, although with so many riders having had little track time this season, the fact it is on King’s home track, won’t likely give him a big advantage.

Rory Schlein, the Australian and another former Witch will be taking his place in the final 16, after finishing third in 2017.

Other riders confirmed are Scunthorpe’s Josh Auty, upcoming British ace from Belle Vue, Dan Bewley and two more former Witches riders, who both have enjoyed some fine meetings at Foxhall, Lewis Kerr and Richard Lawson.

However, for seven-time British champion, Scott Nicholls, there will not be a return to the track for a crack at an eighth title attempt.

The Ipswich-born racer has said he won’t be taking part in the event.

Danny King (blue helmet) keeps an eye on a challenging Scott Nicholls Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King (blue helmet) keeps an eye on a challenging Scott Nicholls Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I had to think long and hard about it because it’s such a prestigious meeting but it doesn’t feel right for me at this time,” Nicholls said.

While that will be a blow for the event - Nicholls still so popular at Foxhall - another multi-winner and three-time champ, Chris Harris is hoping to make the event.

Originally committed to the World Longtrack Championship in Poland on that date, the event has been moved to Sunday, the 27th.

That means Harris is looking into the possibility of racing at Ipswich and heading to Poland Sunday morning.