E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Live

British Final: Live updates as 16 riders battle it out to become national champion

28 September, 2020 - 18:30
The British speedway final will now take place at Belle Vue on Monday

The British speedway final will now take place at Belle Vue on Monday

Archant

All eyes will be on Belle Vue this evening as 16 riders, many with Ipswich Witches links, do battle for the right to become British champion.

It’s been a difficult year for the sport, with the entire season lost as the result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the sport returns this week for a one-off meeting to decide the British champion.

A host of big names, including Tai Woffinden, Robert Lambert, Craig Cook and Scott Nicholls, are missing from the line-up, but there are plenty of riders capable of claiming the trophy at the National Speedway Stadium.

Aussies Jason Crump and Rory Schlein are competing, as are the likes of Chris Harris, Edward Kennett, Lewis Kerr, the Worrall twins and Ben Barker.

“This meeting is wide open and it is all on the day, but Danny King will have high aspirations of getting that title back and will feel he has a great opportunity to do that,” Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins said.

“Jason (Crump) is still an unknown. It is going to be very interesting to see how he gets on, and I’m sure he will improve as the meeting goes on.

“Drew (Kemp) is more than capable of doing very well in the British Final, but a lot of it will come down to what sort of pressure he puts on himself.”

Stick with us throughout the evening for live updates.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

18 workers at Bernard Matthews factory in Suffolk test positive for coronavirus

Eighteen workers at the Bernard Matthews factory in Holton have tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which two Suffolk towns have welcomed new pop-up ‘beer shops’?

Ed Barnes of Hopsters who has just launched Hopsters Express, bringing craft beer fridges to independent shops across Suffolk Picture: Ed Barnes

Cycle-friendly road plan in Bury St Edmunds delayed after backlash

Under the cycle lane plans, Lancaster Avenue - on the Howard estate, in Bury St Edmunds - would be closed to motorists Picture: GOOGLE

Ipswich bus driver allegedly kicked after telling man with no face mask to get off

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

From flares to bin-bag dresses - Fashion shows from 1960s-90s in Days Gone By

The new C&A shop held a fashion show at St Matthew's Baths Hall, Ipswich, in March 1971 Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT