British Final: Live updates as 16 riders battle it out to become national champion

The British speedway final will now take place at Belle Vue on Monday

All eyes will be on Belle Vue this evening as 16 riders, many with Ipswich Witches links, do battle for the right to become British champion.

It’s been a difficult year for the sport, with the entire season lost as the result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the sport returns this week for a one-off meeting to decide the British champion.

A host of big names, including Tai Woffinden, Robert Lambert, Craig Cook and Scott Nicholls, are missing from the line-up, but there are plenty of riders capable of claiming the trophy at the National Speedway Stadium.

Aussies Jason Crump and Rory Schlein are competing, as are the likes of Chris Harris, Edward Kennett, Lewis Kerr, the Worrall twins and Ben Barker.

“This meeting is wide open and it is all on the day, but Danny King will have high aspirations of getting that title back and will feel he has a great opportunity to do that,” Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins said.

“Jason (Crump) is still an unknown. It is going to be very interesting to see how he gets on, and I’m sure he will improve as the meeting goes on.

“Drew (Kemp) is more than capable of doing very well in the British Final, but a lot of it will come down to what sort of pressure he puts on himself.”

Stick with us throughout the evening for live updates.