Speedway podcast: JASON CRUMP... ‘Leading from the front’

06 April, 2020 - 12:05
Jason Crump, 3x World Champion

Join host MIKE BACON as he speaks to 3x World Champion JASON CRUMP in this fascinating podcast, live from Down Under

One of the speedway’s true legends, Crump opens up about his life in speedway and his subsequent return to the track this season.

- 3 world titles, but something else meant more

- Early day fun and games at Peterborough

- My happiest days, before it got serious

- Coping with the pressure of a famous racing father

- Why riding in England was so important... And still is

- Those world title days

- Mr Consistent

- Yes, I’d change a some things if I could go back

- Why I loved the British GPs

- Golden Helmet fun in the Czech Republic

- Handlebar to handlebar with two of the safest... but who?

- Dust-ups with a few!

- Coming back to England in 2020 with Ipswich

- Will he be back next season......?

PLUS

- One team boss Hawkins to another team boss Hawkins

- Fav tracks, least fav, toughest opponents and of course... Fav pizza topping

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Housing developers lose latest battle to remove bowling green’s community status

Some of the members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

