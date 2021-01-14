Good news for speedway fans as 2021 start date is announced....

Breaking

Published: 6:03 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 6:51 PM January 14, 2021

British Speedway clubs have agreed a start date of early May for the 2021 season with fixtures to be published next week for both the Premiership and Championship.

Plans are in place for a new concept in both leagues with more details to follow. The plans have been made to adapt to the current situation regarding Polish restrictions on the amount of leagues riders can race in, plus the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic.

SPEEDWAY can do this... just look what darts has done

There is a clear pathway for the development of British Speedway and young British riders, not just in 2021 but in the years ahead.

In addition, whilst there is disappointing news about losing Swindon and Somerset for 2021, these decisions have been made by these clubs to protect their futures from 2022 onwards. They will be welcomed back into the sport next year.

Another club has expressed an interest in joining the Championship and this will be explored in due course.

Ipswich Witches, along with their East Anglian rivals King's Lynn Stars, look set to compete in a Premiership league that has six teams - the Witches, Stars, plus Wolves, Peterborough, Sheffield and Belle Vue.