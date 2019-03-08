E-edition Read the EADT online edition
5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches' win over Peterborough Panthers...

PUBLISHED: 22:54 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 23:00 22 August 2019

Cameron Heeps ahead of Scott Nicholls in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cameron Heeps ahead of Scott Nicholls in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON looks back at the Witches latest win over Peterborough Panthers at Foxhall on Thursday night

Richard Lawson and Edward Kennett take the chequered flags for a 5-1 in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comRichard Lawson and Edward Kennett take the chequered flags for a 5-1 in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

HIT TEAMS FROM THE OFF

The Witches seem to have lost that early grunt that was seeing them take charge of meetings, home and away earlier in the season.

Even against a patched-up Panthers side, the Witches failed to impose themselves from the off.

In the end of course it didn't matter as the Witches got their act together mid-meeting. But getting off to a good start would make life easier.

Krystian Pieszczek and Edward Kennett ahead of Aaron Summers (white helmet) and Ben Morley in heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKrystian Pieszczek and Edward Kennett ahead of Aaron Summers (white helmet) and Ben Morley in heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

BANANA SKIN

The Witches were always on a hiding to nothing against the Panthers.

Peterborough's side was seemingly changing by the hour during Thursday as they struggled to cope with injuries and breakdowns!

Tight fit as Ulrich Ostergaard gets across Richard Lawson (blue) in heat one. It left the Ipswich unimpressed after the race. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTight fit as Ulrich Ostergaard gets across Richard Lawson (blue) in heat one. It left the Ipswich unimpressed after the race. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It left most Witches fans thinking it would be a doddle to see off their understrength opponents.

That's never healthy for a side when their fans think they will win easily. And so it proved. The Witches did well in the end. But anything less than a decent win would have been frowned upon.

PLAY-OFFS ALMOST THERE

The Witches really do have one foot firmly in the play-offs, but their recent form hasn't been convincing.

They have the chance now to make a statement with two meetings home and away against fellow title challengers Poole and Swindon in the weeks ahead.

Imagine how good that would be if the Witches gained good victories over both those sides?

Cameron Heeps in the pits ahead of the meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps in the pits ahead of the meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

FOXHALL CROWD

It was another good crowd and some decent racing at Foxhall.

The fans really have got behind this team and wouldn't it be wonderful if Ipswich could achieve their ultimate goal of Premiership glory.

Scott Nicholls inside Chris Harris in heat six. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comScott Nicholls inside Chris Harris in heat six. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Certainly Ipswich Witches as a club are thriving again.

UP NEXT...

Bank Holiday action for the Witches at in-form Swindon on Monday night, before Poole come to Foxhall next Thursday in another big Premiership clash.

What an exciting season 2019 has turned out to be for Ipswich Speedway.

