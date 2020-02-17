E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PODCAST: The Non-League review show....Plus a sneaky preview of this week's special guest...

PUBLISHED: 12:23 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 17 February 2020

The Non League review show

The Non League review show

Join MIKE BACON and CARL MARSTON for another look at the non-league scene....

Although, it might have been a truncated weekend of football there was still some very good matches to discuss.

Needham's win at home to Lowestoft.

Bury climb the table

AFC Sudbury six-goal thriller

Brantham march on....

PLUS... Our thoughts of Leiston and Felixstowe & Walton's relegation hopes, as well as the battle to avoid the drop from the Thurlow Premier

AND.... NEWS OF OUR LATEST PODCAST GUEST THIS WEEK....

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

The Abbeygate and Pillar of Salt on Angel Hill in Bury. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

North Stander: Get ready for a mad scramble to the finishing line – we’re still in the fight!

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Town's second in the victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

