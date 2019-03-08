Spotlight on Sizewell parkrun

Runners in action during Saturday's 31st staging of the Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Archant

In the latest of our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we take to the coast to highlight Saturday’s Sizewell parkrun

Scott MacSephney, on his way to first place at the Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Scott MacSephney, on his way to first place at the Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Sizewell parkrun attracted its third biggest field, since its introduction last summer, when 135 runners, joggers and walkers tackled the 31st event in fine weather conditions yesterday.

Scott MacSepheny, an experienced over-50 veteran runner from Ipswich JAFFA, was first home in 18mins 38secs.

It was MacSephney’s first appearance at the Sizewell event, although it was his 234th parkrun in total – 209 of these have been at the Ipswich event.

Runner-up Jonny Weavers was also a first-timer to Sizewell, clocking 20:32 at his 75th parkrun (47 of these have been completed on the promenade at Lowestoft).

A field of 135 tackled Saturday's Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE A field of 135 tackled Saturday's Sizewell parkrun. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Meanwhile, Leanne Fairweather set a personal best of 24:25 on her way to finishing first female, ahead of Tina Neill (25:07) and Jessica Taylor (25:18).

The inaugural event, on August 25, 2018, attracted a still-record attendance of 214. A total of 167 took part in Event No. 19 on December 29, but yesterday’s 135 was third on the list.