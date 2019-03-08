Spotlight on Clare Castle parkrun

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we focus on the 77th staging of the Clare Castle parkrun

The leaders get into their stride at the Clare Castle parkrun. Picture: MIKE ELDRED PHOTOGRAPHY/CLARE PARKRUN FACEBOOK The leaders get into their stride at the Clare Castle parkrun. Picture: MIKE ELDRED PHOTOGRAPHY/CLARE PARKRUN FACEBOOK

The mild, dry conditions enjoyed by all parkrunners across the region yesterday morning ensured good fields, many first-timers and some cracking times.

The Clare Castle parkrun was no exception, welcoming 113 runners, joggers and walkers to Clare Castle Country Park for this 77th staging of an event held over a twisty but relatively flat three-lap course near the River Stour.

Chay Hopkins led home the field in a personal best of 17mins 59secs, while runner-up Jason Bradley also celebrated a PB of 19:26. Haverhill RC’s Chris Hawkins (19:44) was third.

Amy Williams, visiting from Gateshead Harriers, was the first female finisher in 22:15. Williams was one of several first-time visitors to the Clare Castle event.

Other first-timers enjoying the 5K challenge in West Suffolk were Rob Bolton, Darren Mumford, Connor Line, Paul Ormond, Rebecca Randall, Tim Gardiner, Nic Edwards, Michael Ashton, Katei Thompson-Ashton and Annie Reid.