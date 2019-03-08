Spotlight on Great Cornard parkrun: Daisy Glover leads home the field

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 14:56 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 17 March 2019

A field of 162 took part in Saturday's Great Cornard parkrun. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Archant

Daisy Glover had the distinction of being the first runner home, in addition to the first female finisher, at the 268th staging of the Great Cornard parkrun on a windy Saturday morning.

Daisy Glover on her way to a first-placed finish. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGEDaisy Glover on her way to a first-placed finish. Picture: GREAT CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

A member of Framlingham Flyers, Glover covered the flat, two-lap course from Great Cornard Sports Centre in a time of 18mins 39secs, which was 35 seconds adrift of her personal best for this 5K course.

It was the second time that Glover, who used to be a first-claim member of Newmarket Joggers, had led home the field at the Great Cornard parkrun. She had previously done it at Event No. 227, last June.

Scott Manning, also of Framlingham Flyers, was second home in 19:32, followed by Jamie Castle (20:55) and Sudbury Joggers’ Richard Smith (21:00).

Teenager Amelia Moule, in the 15-17 year-old age group, was second female in 21:26, followed by Sudbury Joggers’ Louise Glass (23:46). There were 162 finishes.

