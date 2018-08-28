Sunny

Spotlight on the ever-popular Harwich parkrun

PUBLISHED: 19:18 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:18 18 November 2018

Runners, joggers and walkers assemble before the start of the Harwich parkrun, next to the bandstand. Picture: HARWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Archant

A field of 117 took part in the 179th staging of the Harwich parkrun on Saturday, which as usual was held over a 5K course from Dovercourt Cliff Park on a fast route along the promenade.

Five were taking part in their first-ever parkruns, and a total of 13 enjoying their first Harwich parkruns, while at the other end of the scale, the duo of Matthew Ling and Fiona Gillies both celebrated their 50th parkruns.

At the head of the field, Stuart Lumsden, a member of Northbrook AC, was nearly two minutes clear in a time of 17mins 48secs, just 12 seconds adrift of his personal best time.

Carolyn Hay, from Redhill Road Runners, was second overall and the first female finisher in a PB of 19:39. Ashleigh Ranson was third home in 20:03, at what was his 149th parkrun, while Eddison Barker (20:48) was the top junior.

Robery Newlyn, Michael Quarless, Peter Coley, Gina Reed and Jo Davenport all ran their first parkruns.

‘He needs to be a little bit fitter’ – Lambert keen to see more from Rowe

12:00 Stuart Watson
Danny Rowe is given instructions by Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst and his assistant Stuart Taylor ahead of coming on against Preston. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says winger Danny Rowe needs to get fitter if he is to feature more for the first team.

Nostalgia “Stop that at once Ted, you’ll kill him.”... One sports writer’s Ipswich Town memories of Sir Alf Ramsey

09:00
England team manager Alf Ramsey (sitting right) and trainer Harold Sheperdson (standing) watch England's victory over Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final. Photo: PA ARCHIVE

Sir Alf Ramsey was one of Ipswich Town and England’s greatest-ever managers. Some would say he WAS the greatest. Few reporters had the access to Sir Alf as former EADT/Ipswich Star and Green’Un editor TONY GARNETT enjoyed. Here are some of his memories

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Jordan Spence scores late equaliser at Hull while Ted downs Man United!

12:00 Ross Halls
Jordan Spence celebrates his second half equaliser against Hull on this day last year

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we feature wins over Leicester City and Manchester United among others.

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Yesterday, 06:00 Stuart Watson
Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse agrees that his team mate and good friend Luke Chambers has probably taken on too much responsibility as Ipswich Town captain.

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Fri, 13:10 Stuart Watson
Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has ruled out Paul Hurst returning to the club following his recent sacking by Ipswich Town.

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Fri, 11:02 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

More than 500 tickets have been donated for Ipswich Town’s home game against West Brom next Friday evening after one small act of kindness gained online momentum.

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Fri, 06:00 Andy Warren
Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala may currently find himself on the fringes of the Ipswich Town first-team but the central defender continues to make an impact off the field each and every week.

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Thu, 17:25 Andy Warren
Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

We’ve ranked the home kits of all 24 Championship teams. So who comes out on top?

‘It was really frustrating but it’s paid off’ - Dozzell on patience, asking for a loan and stalled comeback

Thu, 12:00 Andy Warren
Andre Dozzell is back in the first-team picture at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Andre Dozzell has revealed his frustration as his return to action stalled earlier in the season but the teenager is now hungry for minutes on the field after returning to the first-team picture.

Opinion Nino Severino: Always looking for that unique development edge!

Thu, 09:00 Mike Bacon
Jason Dozzell delivering football specific coaching skills Photo: PAVEL KRICKA

In past columns I have talked about a divide between athletes that earn large amounts of money, and those that do not, and how there is a movement in Ipswich to bring this sporting diversity together.

