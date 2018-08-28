Spotlight on the ever-popular Harwich parkrun

A field of 117 took part in the 179th staging of the Harwich parkrun on Saturday, which as usual was held over a 5K course from Dovercourt Cliff Park on a fast route along the promenade.

Five were taking part in their first-ever parkruns, and a total of 13 enjoying their first Harwich parkruns, while at the other end of the scale, the duo of Matthew Ling and Fiona Gillies both celebrated their 50th parkruns.

At the head of the field, Stuart Lumsden, a member of Northbrook AC, was nearly two minutes clear in a time of 17mins 48secs, just 12 seconds adrift of his personal best time.

Carolyn Hay, from Redhill Road Runners, was second overall and the first female finisher in a PB of 19:39. Ashleigh Ranson was third home in 20:03, at what was his 149th parkrun, while Eddison Barker (20:48) was the top junior.

Robery Newlyn, Michael Quarless, Peter Coley, Gina Reed and Jo Davenport all ran their first parkruns.