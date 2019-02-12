Spotlight on the inaugural Highwoods parkrun in Colchester
PUBLISHED: 12:20 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 03 March 2019
© David Waterman
In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkuns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we feature the inaugural Highwoods parkrun in Colchester
Colchester welcomed its second parkrun to the town on Saturday, with a field of 280 turning up for the inaugural Highwoods parkrun, held at Highwoods Country Park on a misty morning.
Event organisers, led by Run Director Jen McElroy, had expected a field of about 150, but almost double that figure turned up to tackle the free 5K course.
Ramadan Osman, of Colchester Harriers, was first in a scorching 16mins 37secs, followed by club-mates Ed Mitchell (17:00) and Angus Holford (17:29). Junior athlete Milly Pressland was the first female in 20:37, followed by fellow Harriers Andrea James (22:15) and Debbie Cattermole (22:25), an over-55 veteran. Arthur Whiston, another Harrier, chalked up his 200th parkrun.
The event has benefited from funding from Colchester Borough Council and Active Essex to get off the ground.
Meanwhile, just a mile away, Colchester Castle parkrun held its 311th event, with 364 in attendance and Ben Gibson (17:10) first home.