Spotlight on the inaugural Highwoods parkrun in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 12:20 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 03 March 2019

Runners, joggers and walkers congregate before the start of the Highwoods parkrun. Picture:DAVID WATERMAN/RUNNING COLCHESTER FACEBOOK

Runners, joggers and walkers congregate before the start of the Highwoods parkrun. Picture:DAVID WATERMAN/RUNNING COLCHESTER FACEBOOK

© David Waterman

In the latest in our Series on the ever-popular parkuns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we feature the inaugural Highwoods parkrun in Colchester

The start of Saturday's inaugural Highwoods parkrun, in Highwoods Country Park, Colchester. Best foot forward at the first staging of the Highwoods parkrun, which attracted a field of 280. Picture:DAVID WATERMAN/RUNNING COLCHESTER FACEBOOKThe start of Saturday's inaugural Highwoods parkrun, in Highwoods Country Park, Colchester. Best foot forward at the first staging of the Highwoods parkrun, which attracted a field of 280. Picture:DAVID WATERMAN/RUNNING COLCHESTER FACEBOOK

Colchester welcomed its second parkrun to the town on Saturday, with a field of 280 turning up for the inaugural Highwoods parkrun, held at Highwoods Country Park on a misty morning.

Event organisers, led by Run Director Jen McElroy, had expected a field of about 150, but almost double that figure turned up to tackle the free 5K course.

Ramadan Osman, of Colchester Harriers, was first in a scorching 16mins 37secs, followed by club-mates Ed Mitchell (17:00) and Angus Holford (17:29). Junior athlete Milly Pressland was the first female in 20:37, followed by fellow Harriers Andrea James (22:15) and Debbie Cattermole (22:25), an over-55 veteran. Arthur Whiston, another Harrier, chalked up his 200th parkrun.

The event has benefited from funding from Colchester Borough Council and Active Essex to get off the ground.

Race Director, Jen McElroy, addresses a 280-strong field ahead of Saturday's inaugural Highwoods parkrun. Picture:DAVID WATERMAN/RUNNING COLCHESTER FACEBOOKRace Director, Jen McElroy, addresses a 280-strong field ahead of Saturday's inaugural Highwoods parkrun. Picture:DAVID WATERMAN/RUNNING COLCHESTER FACEBOOK

Meanwhile, just a mile away, Colchester Castle parkrun held its 311th event, with 364 in attendance and Ben Gibson (17:10) first home.

