Spotlight on the Ipswich parkrun

Christchurch Park was a fine setting for Saturday's 340th staging of the Ipswich parkrun.

In the latest of our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we put the spotlight on Saturday morning’s Ipswich parkrun

Some of the 456 runners, joggers and walkers who took part in Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, in Christchurch Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Some of the 456 runners, joggers and walkers who took part in Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, in Christchurch Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

A bumper field of 456 turned up to take part in the 340th staging of the Ipswich parkrun, held over two laps of an undulating, twisty course at Christchurch Park on Saturday morning.

Paul Wain, of Ipswich JAFFA, led home the field in a time of 17mins 12secs, not far adrift of his personal best for the event of 16:57. It was his 115th parkrun.

John Jousiffe was a runner-up in 17:58, which equalled his fastest time, while third-placed Nick Bearsley set a PB of 18:04, as did fourth-placed Matthew Bennett, of JAFFA, thanks to his 18:19.

Sarah Parker was another to celebrate a PB, finishing first lady in 22:28, as did female runner-up Lauren Moyes (23:49).

Runners walk through the finish funnel after completing Saturday's Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE Runners walk through the finish funnel after completing Saturday's Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Ipswich parkrun has certainly come a long way since its first event, held on September 8, 2012, when 95 toed the line. The event is held at Chantry Park for most of the year, but switches to Christchurch Park over the wetter winter months. It is the oldest parkrun in Suffolk – Brandon is Country Park is the second oldest.