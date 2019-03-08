Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Spotlight on the Ipswich parkrun

PUBLISHED: 14:24 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 10 March 2019

Christchurch Park was a fine setting for Saturday's 340th staging of the Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Christchurch Park was a fine setting for Saturday's 340th staging of the Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Archant

In the latest of our Series on the ever-popular parkruns across Suffolk and North-East Essex, we put the spotlight on Saturday morning’s Ipswich parkrun

Some of the 456 runners, joggers and walkers who took part in Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, in Christchurch Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGESome of the 456 runners, joggers and walkers who took part in Saturday's Ipswich parkrun, in Christchurch Park. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

A bumper field of 456 turned up to take part in the 340th staging of the Ipswich parkrun, held over two laps of an undulating, twisty course at Christchurch Park on Saturday morning.

Paul Wain, of Ipswich JAFFA, led home the field in a time of 17mins 12secs, not far adrift of his personal best for the event of 16:57. It was his 115th parkrun.

John Jousiffe was a runner-up in 17:58, which equalled his fastest time, while third-placed Nick Bearsley set a PB of 18:04, as did fourth-placed Matthew Bennett, of JAFFA, thanks to his 18:19.

Sarah Parker was another to celebrate a PB, finishing first lady in 22:28, as did female runner-up Lauren Moyes (23:49).

Runners walk through the finish funnel after completing Saturday's Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGERunners walk through the finish funnel after completing Saturday's Ipswich parkrun. Picture: IPSWICH PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Ipswich parkrun has certainly come a long way since its first event, held on September 8, 2012, when 95 toed the line. The event is held at Chantry Park for most of the year, but switches to Christchurch Park over the wetter winter months. It is the oldest parkrun in Suffolk – Brandon is Country Park is the second oldest.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

Your chance to live in one of the most desirable spots in Felixstowe

Seascape, Cliff Road, Felixstowe Picture: JIM TANFIELD

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Only travel if absolutely necessary’ - warning issued due to high winds

Kezza Clarke snapped this picture of a fallen tree in Chitts Hill, Colchester Picture: KEZZA CLARKE

Don’t miss - A hand-coloured Elmer costume and the best places in Suffolk to get a cuppa

Erin dressed up as Gangsta Granny for World Book Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blake on the mark as Leiston are held by lowly Bedworth

GOAL: Matt Blake equalises for Leiston against Bedworth on Saturday Photo: PAUL VOLLER

SIL review: It’s Henley v Crane Sports in the Bob Coleman Cup final, as Haughley see off basement dwellers

Plenty of action in the SIL

Suffolk athletes Vinton and Peck win Inter-Counties Cross Country titles

Ruby Vinton, who won the under-13 girls' race at the Inter-Counties Championships over the weekend. Picture: ALISTAIR DICK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists