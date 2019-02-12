Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Manton breaks course record at Tarpley 20

PUBLISHED: 10:09 28 February 2019

Alex Manton, of Springfield Striders, is in the clear on his way to victory in the Tarpley 20-mile event. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Alex Manton, of Springfield Striders, is in the clear on his way to victory in the Tarpley 20-mile event. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Archant

The annual Tarpley 10 and 20-mile road races featured a course record and also a Suffolk winner, following Sunday’s bonanza from Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds.

Ben Carpendale, on his way to victory in the Tarpley 10-mile road race. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOKBen Carpendale, on his way to victory in the Tarpley 10-mile road race. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Alex Manton celebrated a course record on his way to victory in the main 20-mile race, leading home a field of 328 finishers, while there was a fine victory for Ben Carpendale, of Felixstowe Road Runners, in the 10-mile event.

Organised by Saint Edmund Pacers, these ever-popular races, which are often used as a build-up to a Spring marathon – like London, Brighton, Bungay or Halstead – are named in memory of former Pacers president Bart Tarpley, who was one of the early members of the Bury club and used to inspire seniors and juniors alike.

The 10 and 20-mile routes both start from Thurston Community College (Beyton campus) and head out along country lanes to Hessett and Gedding, before the longer 20-mile loop takes in the villages of Thorpe Morieux, Brettenham and Drinkstone. The finish of both races is back at Beyton.

Manton, of Springfield Striders, broke the course record of 1:49:22 set by David Hudson (BRJ Running Club) from last year.

Harwich Runners' Robert Reason, who was second in the Tarpley 20-mile race. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOKHarwich Runners' Robert Reason, who was second in the Tarpley 20-mile race. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Manton clipped 36 seconds off the landmark, posting 1:48:46 to finish nearly two minutes clear of his closest challengers over the 20-mile rural route.

The experienced Robert Reason, of Harwich Runners, took second spot in 1:50:37.

Tony Gavin, of Felixstowe Road Runners, impressed in third slot. Gavin was just under a minute behind Reason, in 1:51:33.

There was a success for the host club Pacers, with leading light Andrew Southwood finishing first veteran and sixth overall in 2:04:27. He pipped fellow over-40 veteran Neil Shorten (St Neots) by just two seconds.

A thumbs-up from Adam Howlett, who was a runner-up in the Tarpley 10 on Sunday. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOKA thumbs-up from Adam Howlett, who was a runner-up in the Tarpley 10 on Sunday. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Dave Solomon, of Felixstowe Road Runners, had the distinction of winning the over-50 crown while also finishing in the top 10. Solomon was 10th in 2:07:23.

Rose Waterman lifted the ladies’ 20-mile title, thanks to her effort of 2:15:41. A member of Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club, over-35 veteran Waterman was 27th overall. She was nearly 10 minutes clear of runner-up Kelly Rowland (2:25:07), of Bishop’s Stortford, with over-45 veteran Sabina Spence, from Bure Valley Harriers, just half-a-minute further adrift in third.

Ipswich JAFFA’s Suzy West was Suffolk’s leading female finisher in fourth, with 2:26:08.

Meanwhile, a field of 337 completed the supporting 10-miler, which featured a good win for an in-form Carpendale.

In fact Carpendale, of Felixstowe Road Runners, had opened up a gap of more than three minutes by the finish, recording a time of 55mins 19secs.

He was only 31 seconds adrift of his 10-mile personal best, which was set on his way to victory at the Felixstowe Coastal 10 last September. He also won the Hadleigh 10-mile title in November, and was second at the Great Bentley Half-Marathon earlier this month.

Adam Howlett, of Framlingham Flyers, was second overall and the leading veteran in 58:27, having finished fifth the previous year in 58:35, while Haverhill RC’s Andrew Bell took third with 59:22.

The women’s 10-mile crown went to Jessica Behan, of Norwich Road Runners. She stopped the clock at 67:37. The top three was completed by over-45 Maria Reynolds (69:28) and Stowmarket Striders’ Gemma Porch (71:24).

Results

TARPLEY 10

Top 20 men: 1 B Carpendale (Felixstowe RR) 55:19; 2 A Howlett (Framlingham Flyers, first o-45) 58:27; 3 A Bell (Haverhill RC, first o-40) 59:22; 4 S Wright (Norwich RR) 59:41; 5 G Taylor (Felixstowe RR) 60.33; 6 S Burdett (Stowmarket Striders) 61:01; 7 T Kingsnorth (Saint Edmund Pacers) 62:02; 8 P Preston (Colchester Harriers, second o-45) 62:14; 9 W Cook (Col/Harr, third o-45) 62:19; 10 J Duffney (Unattached) 62:53.

11 J Thorpe (Ipswich JAFFA) 63:10; 12 S Brooke (Felixstowe RR, first o-50) 63:10; 13 O Watson (JAFFA) 63:58; 14 D Percy (Haverhill RC, second o-40) 64:58; 15 N Hammond (Framlingham) 65:22; 16 D Marsh (Stowmarket, third o-40) 65:26; 17 M Lawrence (Haverhill RC, second o-50) 66:05; 18 A Conway (Col/Harr, third o-50) 66:11; 19 P Game (Haverhill) 66:12; 20 I Duggan (Felixstowe) 66:19.

Also, over-55: 1 St Hughes (Stowmarket) 67:26; 2 R Belsom (JAFFA) 70:38; 3 J Glover (Un) 71:08. Over-60: 1 A Jackson (JAFFA) 69:54. 2 P Thompson (Norfolk Gazelles) 80:02; 3 M Carr (Bungay BD) 80:40. Over-65: 1 B Kingaby (Waveney Valley) 77:31; 2 P Hymers (Pacers) 81:03; 3 A Burgin (Huntingdon) 81:03. Over-70: 1 R Eldridge (Un) 93:15. U-21s: 1 T Hayden (Framlingham) 71:31.

Top 20 ladies: 1 J Behan (Norwich RR) 67:37; 2 M Reynolds (Un, first o-45) 68:28; 3 G Porch (Stowmarket, first o-35) 71:24; 4 L Smith (Pacers, second o-35) 73:33; 5 D English (Norwich RR, first o-40) 74:02; 6 C Smith (Thetford, second o-40) 75:03; 7 M Dowell (Col/Harr, first over-50) 51:16; 8 M-A Tuli (Haverhill RC, second o-45) 75:53; 9 S Spencer (JAFFA, third o-35) 76:48; 10 J Stephenson (Stowmarket, second o-50) 77:06.

11 J Sheahan (Eastern Veterans, first o-55) 77:26; 12 T Quarrell (Haverhill, third o-45) 78:18; 13 H Suttle (Stowmarket, third o-50) 78:49; 14 L Greengrass (Wymondham) 80:43; 15 S Heath (JAFFA) 81:41; 16 S Mayhew (Stowmarket) 82:56; 17 K Branton (Felixstowe RR) 82:48; 18 D Glynn (Royston, first o-60) 83:52; 19 J Harper (Felixstowe RR) 84:15; 20 C Beresford (Un) 64:20.

Also, female over-55: 2 K Weavers (Pacers) 85:41; 3 T Franklin (Haverhill) 86:05. Over-65: 1 C Trundle (Haverhill) 86:08.

TARPLEY 20

Top three men: 1 A Manton (Springfield) 1:48:46; 2 R Reason (Harwich) 1:50:37; 3 T Gavin (Felixstowe RR) 1:51:33.

Other leading affiliated local athletes: 6 A Southwood (Pacers, first o-40) 2:04:27; 10 D Solomon (Felixstowe RR, first o-50) 2:07:23; 12 M Axton (Pacers) 2:09:17; 4 A Ellis (Felixstowe) 2:11:58; 18 P Bulacz (Sudbury Joggers, first o-45) 2:13:17; 20 M Falcone (Pacers) 2:14:10; 24 S Cook (Lowestoft RR) 2:15:35; 25 P Lyon (Lowestoft) 2:15:35; 26 C Mower (Pacers) 2:15:40; 28 M Ford-Thomas (Saxmundham) 2:17:50; 33 J Cornish (Woodbridge Shufflers) 2:20:37; 34 M Farr (Lowestoft) 2:20:55; 35 C Haylock (Lowestoft) 2:20:54; 37 J Walder (Colchester Harriers) 2:21:34; 39 M Hayden (Framlingham) 2:21:43; 40 T Galley (Lowestoft) 2:21:59; 42 J Taylor (Felixstowe) 2:22:10; 49 B Jacobs (Felixstowe) 2:25:22.

Other veteran winners, over-55: G Moore (Un) 2:2917. Over-60: P Wigens (Woodbridge) 2:42:08. Over-65: T Newton (JAFFA) 2:41:11. Over-70: J Bone (gt Yarmouth) 2:56:06.

Top three ladies: 1 R Waterman (Tri-Anglia) 2:15:41; 2 K Rowland (Bishop’s Stortford, o-40) 2:25:07; 3 S Spence (Bure Valley) 2:25:37. Also: 4 S West (JAFFA) 2:26:08; 6 K Millard (Haverhill) 2:31:29; 7 S Schaefer (Thetford) 2:32:24; 8 Z Chase (Waveney Valley) 2:33:44; 12 C Green (Felixstowe) 2:38:30; 13 L Cowlin (Sudbury) 2:38:31; 15 K Oldman (Lowestoft) 2:41:04; 16 R Pittman (Springfield, o-55) 2:41:25.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First new Greater Anglia Intercity style train passes through Ipswich

The first 12-car Intercity-style train travels through Ipswich on its way from the Channel Tunnel to Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/NICK STRUGNELL

Rock Barracks saved from closure as new bio-warfare team moves to Woodbridge

In 2015, the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment marched through Woodbridge Market Hill to mark 10 years of being based just outside the town at Rock Barracks.

Manton breaks course record at Tarpley 20

Alex Manton, of Springfield Striders, is in the clear on his way to victory in the Tarpley 20-mile event. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Boy receives minor injuries after crash between car and bicycle in Martlesham

The crash happened in the Street, Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Take a look inside ‘upcyclers’ thrifty home in Suffolk

Cassie Fairy from thrifty lifestyle blog cassiefairy.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists