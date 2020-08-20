Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues step things up for pre-season visit to Mourinho’s Spurs
PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 August 2020
Ipswich Town are in pre-season action against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.
This is the second pre-season outing for Paul Lambert’s Blues, following Tuesday’s double-header victory over League Two Colchester United.
Town won those games 4-0 and 1-0 but this afternoon’s game represents a serious step up in opposition as they take on Jose Mourinho’s side.
The game is being played behind-closed-doors at Spurs’ new stadium in North London - you can follow live updates with us right here.
