E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

‘You wouldn’t have known who was top and who was sixth’ - Stanley boss Coleman on Town defeat

PUBLISHED: 13:51 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 18 October 2020

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman pictured during his side's 2-0 defeat at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman pictured during his side's 2-0 defeat at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman said viewers wouldn’t have know which side was top of the table in Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win over his charges yesterday.

Town manager Paul Lambert and Accrington manager John Coleman bump fists after the game. Picture: STEVE WALLERTown manager Paul Lambert and Accrington manager John Coleman bump fists after the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stanley entered the game in sixth spot, and frustrated Town in a tight, goalless first half, before the Blues pulled away with second stanza goals from Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears.

MORE: Sunday Snap: The False Nine, Gwion’s Town’s best in 20 years and the Ipswich player now ‘bigger than the club’

And Coleman said: “They took their chances and we didn’t.

“The first goal was always going to be the turning point, it’s a great finish.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley

“It’s an individual error for the second goal but from a neutral point of view you wouldn’t have known who was top and who was sixth, no disrespect to Ipswich who are a very good side.

“We gave them enough to warrant a few scares. We have to stick together. This team is only going to get better, they are young, keen and work hard.

MORE: Watch: Edwards continues red-hot scoring streak as Town see off Stanley

“The more they find their feet in this league the better they will get.

“We’re not little Accrington any more. People know they have been in the game when they play against us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two men charged with firearms offences following property searches

An officer outside a property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Dad launches firm in son’s name during 12 weeks of forced absence

Reece Horide and his son, Harley, in the Harleys Home and Leisure van Picture: REECE HORIDE

‘You wouldn’t have known who was top and who was sixth’ - Stanley boss Coleman on Town defeat

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman pictured during his side's 2-0 defeat at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Why was Hintlesham Hall lit up pink and blue?

Hintlesham Hall has been lit up in pink and blue to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week Picture: STAR LIGHT PRODUCTION SERVICES

Man left with broken nose and jaw after incident outside Sainsbury’s

Officers at Braintree police station heard a disturbance at Sainsbury's car park Picture: GOOGLE