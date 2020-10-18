Video

‘You wouldn’t have known who was top and who was sixth’ - Stanley boss Coleman on Town defeat

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman pictured during his side's 2-0 defeat at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman said viewers wouldn’t have know which side was top of the table in Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win over his charges yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town manager Paul Lambert and Accrington manager John Coleman bump fists after the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER Town manager Paul Lambert and Accrington manager John Coleman bump fists after the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stanley entered the game in sixth spot, and frustrated Town in a tight, goalless first half, before the Blues pulled away with second stanza goals from Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears.

MORE: Sunday Snap: The False Nine, Gwion’s Town’s best in 20 years and the Ipswich player now ‘bigger than the club’

And Coleman said: “They took their chances and we didn’t.

“The first goal was always going to be the turning point, it’s a great finish.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley

“It’s an individual error for the second goal but from a neutral point of view you wouldn’t have known who was top and who was sixth, no disrespect to Ipswich who are a very good side.

“We gave them enough to warrant a few scares. We have to stick together. This team is only going to get better, they are young, keen and work hard.

MORE: Watch: Edwards continues red-hot scoring streak as Town see off Stanley

“The more they find their feet in this league the better they will get.

“We’re not little Accrington any more. People know they have been in the game when they play against us.”