Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Start Royal makes history at Higham point-to-point

PUBLISHED: 13:03 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 28 January 2019

Start Royal and Izzie Marshall on their way to winning the Ladies Open - the 12th straight year the gelding has won a race. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Start Royal and Izzie Marshall on their way to winning the Ladies Open - the 12th straight year the gelding has won a race. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2019

Start Royal completed surely an unparalleled feat, winning at least one race for 12 consecutive years when landing the Ladies Open at a chilly North Norfolk Harriers Point-To-Point at Higham, writes James Crispe.

Broken Eagle and Archie Wright on their way to victory in the Mens Open at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHYBroken Eagle and Archie Wright on their way to victory in the Mens Open at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Now 15 years of age he’s trained in Oxfordshire by Alan Hill, who has maintained the gelding’s health and enthusiasm throughout, for the same owners.

Start Royal and jockey Izzie Marshall, showed great tenacity to hold off Sand Blast and Sa Kaldoun. The field of three was covered by just over two lengths at the finish. Trail blazing tactics were also successfully employed by another Hill stable stalwart, Broken Eagle, in the Mens Open Race. Archie Wright, from Badlingham, near Newmarket, rode Broken Eagle clear of his two opponents with a mile to race.

Wright, completed a double when Butredgipandgump, trained by his father, Nick, landed the closing Conditions Race.

Trainer Andrew Pennock, from Timworth, near Bury St Edmunds, and jockey Dickie Collinson, from Sutton, near Ely, enjoyed another Higham brace of victories with Bullsempire (Maiden) and Somme Boy (Restricted).

One Fine Morning and Charlie Clover won the Novice Riders Race at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHYOne Fine Morning and Charlie Clover won the Novice Riders Race at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

In the Maiden all four runners still had chances at the second last where two rivals crashed out, leaving the favourite, Josh The Plod, to contest the finish with Bullsempire.

Despite a serious mistake at the last, Collinson and Bullsempire conjured a final thrust to win by three-quarters of a length.

In the Restricted a bad jumping error by Captiva Island, at the second last allowed solitary rival, Somme Boy, to take advantage. A sweet result for Pennock’s wife, Ruth, Somme Boy being a firm favourite of hers. A sweet-natured horse is sometimes ridden, at home, by the couple’s seven-year-old son, Henry.

In the Novice Riders Race One Fine Morning benefitted from a fine ride from young Charlie Clover, from Shimpling, near Bury St Edmunds, to defeat Abbey Lane by ten lengths. Trained in Newmarket by Clover’s older brother, Tom, he was full of praise for the intelligent riding of his brother.

Burtredgipandgump and Archie Wright (near side) were winners of the Conditions Race at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHYBurtredgipandgump and Archie Wright (near side) were winners of the Conditions Race at Higham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Finally, the meeting’s secretary, Tina Hayward, from Heydon, near Norwich, was presented with a painting to mark 40 years of service in the role.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Train fault causes delays on lines to Ipswich, Norwich, Braintree and Clacton

Ipswich Railway Station

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists